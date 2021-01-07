Steel sworn in to 48th Congressional District seat

Congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48) was sworn in as a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing California’s 48th District: “This is my American dream and I am honored and humbled to serve my community as one of the first Korean-American women ever elected to Congress,” she said in a statement issued by her office.

On Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, her office announced that she had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. “I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution received a test through the Office of the Attending Physician this afternoon and tested positive. At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining.”

Latter that day, on Twitter, Steel wrote: “Lawlessness and violence is never acceptable and those engaging in violence need to stop immediately. The constitution protects the freedom of speech and peaceful protest, but this is not that. This is not patriotism. It is a betrayal of American ideals.”