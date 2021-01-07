Peaceful pro-Trump protests at Shops at Rossmoor

Local supporters of President Donald Trump held a peaceful protest at the Shops at Rossmoor (which is actually in the city of Seal Beach), Wednesday, Jan. 6, even as some demonstrations in other parts of the country were violent. Seal Beach Police Lt. Nick Nicholas reported there were no arrests and no injuries during yesterday’s demonstration.

Photographer Andrew Ficke reported in his a 4:10 p.m., that day: “There were probably 50-100 people still there when I got there, but I heard there were more before I got there. They were lined up across Los Al/Seal Beach Blvd. A couple trump supporters went into the street, one of them went into traffic to yell at someone in their car. Lots of cursing by a couple people, but no violence.”