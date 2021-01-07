A look at the Lookout House in Sunset Beach

Several locals have asked me about the history of the unusual Lookout House at the end of South Pacific Avenue in Sunset Beach. Patrick Brenden, CEO of the Bolsa Chica Conservancy said, “A few days ago, we noticed it during a walk at the Beach and wondered what its story is?”

“It was once a train depot station for the Red Car Line, and then used as a lookout post for enemy submarines during World War II,” said Holly Schlange of the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club

Visit Huntington Beach worked with the Sunset Beach Community Association & local writer Chris Epting to produce a “Historical Sunset Beach Walking Tour Map.” The first item on it is “The Old Lookout House”. This is the first home South of Warner Avenue on the Oceanfront. It was built in 1938. The structure’s second story tower is attached by cables to keep it in place. After the war, it was sold and has since been used as a residence. (You can get a copy of the map at the Visit HB Office, 155 Fifth Street, Suite 111 in Huntington Beach.)

“The land value in Sunset Beach is so high that most of our older homes are being torn down. It’s nice to still have a quirky structure from our past,” explained Mike Van Voorhis, Past President of the Sunset Beach Community Association

Dr. Steve Sollitt, Assistant Pastor of Calvary Chapel of the Harbour in Sunset Beach, said the unique house “reminds me of the Leaning Tower of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. You sure can find some Interesting structures around the World.”

“At one end of Sunset Beach we have the Water Tower and at the other end another historic, small three story building right on the beach,” said longtime Sunset Beach Artist & gallery owner, Bill Anderson. “As an artist I am attracted to old architecture with character. In this case, adding to the character is the aesthetic beauty of the coastal location.”

The next time you’re in Sunset Beach be sure to take a gander at this place.