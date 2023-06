The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics recently stopped in front of the Sun to pose for photographs. Pictured from left to right are: Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby, Marc Loopesko, Mariah Zevallos, Caroline Clasby (front with the torch), Cara Bellinger, Zach Beattie, Micki Hill (front in black), Jesse Nuñez, SBPD Capt. Mike Ezroj. Photo by Charles M. Kelly