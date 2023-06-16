Pulver praises students, administrators as LAHS class graduates @100%

Following much fanfare and a week of senior activities, the entire 2023 class of 733 seniors finally waltzed across the graduation stage of Los Alamitos High School Tuesday, filled with hopes and dreams of what lies beyond.

For Los Alamitos Unified School District Superintendent Andrew Pulver, Ed.D., it was a night of fulfillment for students and staff and overwhelming gratitude to a supportive community of parents, educators, and administrative and supportive organizations.

According to eyewitness accounts and the notes shared with the ENE, Pulver issued every graduating senior a challenge during the festivities held at the Santa Ana Bowl.

“As you venture into this next stage in your life, whether you’re off to college, a trade school, a new career, or entering the military, let your actions be guided by kindness, compassion, and understanding. I encourage you to continue to be a force for positive change and know that our collective strength lies in unity and working together,” Supt. Pulver said to the graduating seniors.

“Be courageous, dream boldly, and remain humble along this journey. Embrace the challenges, celebrate the victories, and welcome the unlimited possibilities that lie before you,” he urged them.

More than that, he announced that LAHS, for the first time in a long time, graduated every senior in the class.

“Achieving a 100 percent graduation rate is a testament to the incredible passion and dedication of our students, the exceptional commitment of our educators and staff, strategic layers of support and interventions, and the unwavering support of our families,” said Pulver.

The Los Alamitos Unified School District said in a statement that it was “thrilled to announce a momentous achievement: a 100 percent graduation rate for the Los Alamitos High School graduating class of 2023. This remarkable milestone is a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and collaborative efforts of the students, families, and staff within the Los Alamitos USD community.”

“In every interaction, let compassion be your guiding light. Extend kindness generously, nurturing the bonds of empathy and understanding that unite us all,” he said.

“It represents the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance, and a shared vision of success” from the entire community, he added. “I’ve always been captivated by Los Al students,” said Pulver, who began his career as a teacher two decades ago.

The graduating class of 2023 has set a new standard of excellence, said Pulver, showcasing their unwavering commitment to their education and personal growth. This accomplishment highlights their determination and serves as an inspiration to future generations of Los Alamitos High School students.

Pulver said in an interview after the commencement address that the deep commitment of this entire community to support Los Al and its students is deeply heartening. It is a theme he often cites.

“We are very fortunate to live in a community that wraps its arms so tightly around our students,” said Pulver at the recent senior parade in Rossmoor.

“I am amazed at how our communities embrace Los Al Unified and its students,” he said, adding that “I’ve always been impressed with our students and how they always embrace each other.”

Los Al High School remains highly ranked on various criteria among American high schools. Pulver said he believes it is because good citizenship and community service are “sewn into the fabric of the Los Al culture.”

According to Pulver, Los Alamitos High School’s outstanding achievements can be credited to its comprehensive and inclusive approach to education.

In a statement, the district said, “Guided by this year’s motto, ‘Level Up,’” the school emphasized the concept of continuous growth for both students and staff, focusing on enhancing Engagement, Belonging, and Well-Being” among the students.

To foster stronger connections with the school and improve graduation rates, the site implemented a Student Mentor Program across various core academic classes, the district said. These efforts reflect the school’s unwavering commitment to providing every student with the support and resources needed to excel, it added.

“The teachers and staff of Los Alamitos High School have consistently gone above and beyond to ensure the success and well-being of each student,” the district’s statement said.

LAHS Principal Christiana Kraus predicted the Class of 2023 would eventually make its mark on our world.

“We are immensely proud of the graduating class of 2023 and their accomplishments. They have exemplified resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to their education,” said Kraus. “As they embark on their future endeavors, we have no doubt that they will continue to make a positive impact on our Los Al USD community and beyond,” she added.

Finally, Pulver asked the students to remember to challenge themselves in future endeavors.

“As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let it serve as a reminder of the Unlimited Possibilities that exist when students, families, and educators work together. The graduating class of 2023 is a shining example of the incredible heights that can be achieved through dedication, resilience, and a commitment to lifelong learning,” the superintendent said before handing out the diplomas.

The message was not lost on the graduates.

“Graduation was a very surreal experience for me. It highlighted numerous achievements my friends and I have accomplished over the past four years. Along with that, we were given a very inspirational and motivating speech made by our superintendent. I was very inspired and can not wait until what the future holds not only for myself but for the 100% graduating class of 2023. Once a Griffin, always a Griffin,” said 2023 senior Jaelyn Miller.

Annie Sosa said “graduation was an event I knew was coming but something I could never prepare for. i’m so grateful to all the faculty and students that have helped me along the way.”

“Graduation was such a surreal yet empowering experience for me. Hearing the wonderful speeches from everyone concerning our past years at Los Al just made me that much more excited for my future. It was a once in a lifetime event that I’m glad I got to enjoy with my closest friends,” said graduating senior Cole Miller.

“As you step forward to receive your diplomas, remember that this is not an end but the dawning of a vibrant new chapter in your lives. Embrace the unlimited opportunities that await you, for this is just the beginning of an extraordinary journey filled with growth and fulfillment,” said Pulver.

Editor’s Note: Sofia Youngs contributed to this report. LAHS said the ceremony will be posted to YouTube later this week.