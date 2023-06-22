Briefing Room: SBPD can’t solve dog waste issue alone

Hi Seal Beach, this week we are responding to two questions about dog feces …

Question #1

Dear Ask A Cop –

We have an age-old problem up here in CPE: unwanted dog poop on lawns. Sometimes people clean it up, sometimes they don’t—and even if they do, it still leaves a residue. And when the dogs urinate on lawns, it often leaves a burn mark.

What is worse, some of the offenders get real testy with the homeowner when the homeowner catches them and asks them not to do it! If the homeowner doesn’t want your pet using his/her lawn, that needs to be respected.

The city has an ordinance against this, but we know the PD can’t come up here for this, so it continues. However, these days, many people have security cameras that capture the picture of the offenders and their pets. Is it possible for the PD to send letters to these offenders advising them of their violations of the city ordinance and stating that because we have the evidence on camera, they can and will be cited?

People need to respect each other’s property, especially front lawns, and need to be responsible dog owners: that means not letting your dog go on someone else’s lawn. Have your pets use their own yards! The world is not their toilet ! Some homeowners care, some don’t, but for those who care, please move on. We have a lovely neighborhood and many people put in a great deal of effort to make their front yards look nice. Please don’t spoil it for them and the rest of us by leaving unwanted messes on lawns.

So PD, how do we solve this and bring peace and cleanliness to our neighborhood?

Patty

Question #2

I was walking on the pier last night like I do almost every day at sunset and I noticed a couple of men walking two very large stocky dogs heading back off of the pier. When I got to the end of the pier and turned around and started heading back there was a large fresh pile of dog crap on the pier pretty much in the center. I’ve noticed more and more dogs on the pier. and I really love dogs. I noticed you had the sign off to the side of the pier that was saying no dogs on the pier. I don’t think that worked all that well. I noticed there are two trash cans as you go from the concrete to the wood part of the pier possibly two signs that could have a solar light so they would light up at night could work; maybe mounting two signs on either side of poles just as you’re about to go on the pier could work. I saw all kinds of people: children in strollers, fisherman walking down the pier. It was getting dark and I said to myself how many of those people are gonna walk through that pile of dog crap and there’s no way to clean it off out there. In your face kind of signs at least two on either side of the pier could make a big difference, let’s hope. I got a feeling there were a lot of unhappy people walking on that pier tonight with dog crap all over their shoes. White letters on a red background like a stop sign seem to be the best signs to get people’s attention. Even better one with some flashing lights around the outside of it. A small investment for the community of Seal Beach to make because that pier is very central to the charm of Seal Beach.

Patty, and the other anonymous emailer, thanks so much for your questions. I totally understand how frustrating dog waste can be in your neighborhood.

If you haven’t heard, the Seal Beach Police Department received a Certified Facility Dog from Canine Companions for Independence named Yosa (make sure you follow Yosa on Instagram @k9yosa). As Yosa’s handler, I’ve become very familiar with the task of toileting and picking up after her …

The Seal Beach Municipal Code (§9.10.010) defines a parkway as the “area between the sidewalk and the curb of a street. Where there is no sidewalk, area between the edge of the roadway and the property line adjacent thereto.” This same section of the Municipal Code defines the Public Right-of-Way as “place of any nature that is dedicated to use by the public for pedestrian or vehicular travel, including without limitation: a street, sidewalk, curb, gutter, intersection, parkway, highway, alley, lane, mall, court, way, avenue, boulevard, road, roadway, viaduct, subway, tunnel, bridge, thoroughfare, park, square or any similar public way.”

The Seal Beach Municipal Code (§7.05.080) states that “No cat owner or dog owner shall fail or refuse to remove feces defecated by the animal onto city property or onto private property not owned by such owner.”

Animals can use the parkway, even in front of your house, so long as the handler promptly picks up after the animal.

As far as the security camera question, even if we did dedicate resources to dog feces violations, we’re generally prohibited by the California Penal Code from taking enforcement action for misdemeanors not committed in our presence. Further, it would be difficult for us to identify the dog, owner, and owner’s address simply by a camera image, and thus would be nearly impossible to send a letter to the offending owner.

As far as the dog feces on the pier, that is another issue.

Seal Beach Municipal Code section 9.05.090 states: No person shall permit any dog or other animal owned or possessed by such person to be in or upon the city beach. Animals are also prohibited from being on the pier. This prohibition does not apply to service dogs used by disabled persons.

I cannot agree with you more about how disgusting uncleaned dog feces is, especially in the middle of our beautiful pier. Now that summer is here, our Community Oriented Policing Team officers will be dedicated to the beach, pier, Old Town, and other areas of town. We have asked our COP team to do extra patrols of the pier and to remind the community to clean up after their dogs and to follow all posted regulations. Our police volunteers also walk the pier and remind people of the animal prohibition.

As much as the issue of animal waste is frustrating, this is not something the SBPD can solve on our own. We need the community’s help to encourage your neighbors and friends to follow the rules and to clean up after your pets. When in doubt, please call our non-emergency number (562) 594-7232 to report animal nuisance issues. While our goal is always to educate the public first, if it is necessary, we can and will take enforcement action on those who violate animal regulations.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!