Seven homes win 2024 CPE Holiday Lights Contest 

The College Park East Neighborhood association recently announced the winners of the 2024 Holiday Lights Contest.

“It’s important to know how many fantastic displays there are this year,” wrote Patty Campbell of the CPENA.

“We can’t recall another year with as many displays as we have this year in CPE. Selecting seven (7) winners was not only challenging, it was a painstaking process. The energy, effort and care put into the displays really came through in how amazing they look! As a resident of the community, driving around the past two nights made us feel extremely lucky and very grateful to live here,” Campbell wrote.

Without further ado, the CPENA presents the Winners of the 2024 Holiday Lights Contest:

The winners were:

• 4324 Birchwood Ave.

• 4557 Candleberry Ave.

• 4764 Candleberry Ave.

• 3530 Dahlia Circle

• 4608 Fir Ave.

• 4764 Ironwood Ave.

• 3621 Rose Circle

The honorable mentions were:

—4189 Birchwood Ave.

—4257 Birchwood Ave.

—4481 Birchwood Ave.

—4549 Candleberry Ave.

—4732 Candleberry Ave.

—3551 Carnation Circle

—4401 Dogwood Ave.

—4572 Dogwood Ave.

—4252 Elder Ave.

—4257 Elder Ave.

—4288 Fir Ave.

—4388 Fir Ave.

—4489 Fir Ave.

—4508 Fir Ave.

—4509 Fir Ave.

—4617 Fir Ave.

—3550 Goldenrod Circle

—4449 Hazelnut Ave.

—4556 Hazelnut Ave.

—3821 Heather St.

—4280 Ironwood Ave.

—4433 Ironwood Ave.

—4908 Ironwood Ave.

—3550 Sunflower Circle

—3571 Sunflower Circle

—3600 Sunflower Circle

—3601 Sunflower Circle