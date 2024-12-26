Seal Beach bids farewell to firefighter Connor Lees 



A memorial was held Sunday, Dec. 22, on the south side of the Pier to honor the memory of Connor Lees, 29. The Seal Beach native was a Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter. Family, friends, firefighters from both Los Angeles and Orange counties, lifeguards, law enforcement, and members of the Seal Beach community gathered on the sand berm and the pier as they waited for sunset. The prayers and candle lighting were set for 5:30 p.m. Firetrucks filled the beach parking lot. A large U.S. flag flew overhead. Lees disappeared while diving off Long Beach in early December.