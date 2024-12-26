Local artist returns to painting holiday windows after a long illness

After years or rehabilitation from a stroke, local artist Greg Sutton has returned to doing what he loves—painting holiday windows! He likes holidays and gets joy out of seeing people delight in fantasy scenes on storefront windows during Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July and Thanksgiving. Painting in washable water colors is a joy, but can sometimes be disastrous.

After successfully completing a beautiful holiday scene at a local shop recently, an unknowing window washer came and obliterated his work. “I got a call from the business owner who was frantic. He asked me how quickly I could come back and re-create the magic,” Sutton said. “Actually the new scene I painted was even better!”

This year you can find his work throughout the region, including Alamitos Antiques, Reimagined Vintage & Fine Collectibles and Nick’s Deli in Seal Beach. In Los Alamitos you can see it at Nick’s Deli 2 and in Long Beach at The Local Spot Cafe on Loynes.

After a long recovery from a stroke, Sutton’s back. He credits his recovery to many things but one big help was a special visitor to the nursing home where he was trying to re-learn skills from walking to talking and getting his arms and hands to work again. His mentor and favorite artist, Bill Anderson of Anderson Art Gallery in Sunset Beach, brought a sketch pad for him to practice with and try to regain strength and mobility.

“Bill encouraged me by telling me I could bounce back by drawing. Bill is a former art teacher who has taught all kinds people how to paint, so I listened and did what he recommended,” said Sutton. “And sure enough, after several years of rehab, I’m back at it again!”

Bill Anderson said: “Greg captures the essence of this wonderful time of the year with his unique murals on glass with his skillful and very creative way, and attracts the joyful attention of all that see them.”

Seal Beach Alamitos Antiques owners Barbara and Dave Davis said: “Christmas is our favorite time of the year and we are grateful to have Greg paint our store window again. For more than 10 years we’ve enjoyed seeing his artwork and missed him while he was ill. People comment on his decorative touches. We’re thrilled that he is back painting.”

Contact Greg Sutton at: (480) 509-8524. His e-mail address is: artzeyone@gmail.com .