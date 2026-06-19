Seniors awarded $1K for college expenses

Ella Pardasani served as ASB President, competed on Varsity Tennis, and founded the Small Business Club.

This Spring the Rossmoor Woman’s Club awarded three Los Alamitos High School (LAHS) Seniors with $1,000 checks to use towards their college expenses. The selection process for Seniors of the Month is designed to recognize students who exemplify academic excellence and outstanding citizenship. To be considered, students must maintain a high GPA and demonstrate strong moral character, respect, and involvement in school and community activities. Candidates who meet these criteria are then voted on by teachers, counselors and the administration. This process ensures that the chosen Seniors of the Month are not only high achievers academically but also positive role models who contribute to the school’s culture and spirit.

LAHS Senior of the Month for March – Ella Pardasani

Ella Pardasani, a past senior at Los Alamitos High School, has a passion for leadership and business. On campus, she served as ASB President, competed on the Varsity Girls Tennis team, and founded the Small Business Club. She was also a proud member of Spanish Honor Society, California Scholarship Federation, the Kindness Collective, and National Honor Society. Her interest in business went beyond the classroom — she completed programs outside of school at UCLA and Berkeley, and created her own leadership and business workshops which she taught to elementary students last summer through Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) and the Youth Center. Off campus, you’ll find Ella cheering on students, exploring new places, or heading to the beach with friends. This fall she will be attending USC Marshall School of Business where she’ll study Business Administration with minors in Organizational Leadership & Management and Social Entrepreneurship.

Sarina Forsyte was a member of ASB, the French Honor Society and outreach commissioner for National Honor Society.

LAHS Senior of the Month for April – Sarina Forsyte

Sarina Forsyte was a senior at Los Alamitos High School this year where she served as a member of ASB and the senior class co-president. She was also a member of French Honor Society and the outreach commissioner for National Honor Society. Outside of school, Sarina also worked a part time job at a local candy store where she enjoyed helping customers and hosting birthday parties. In her free time, Sarina enjoys spending time with friends and family, going to the beach, and traveling. Although Sarina is unsure of where she will be attending college next year, she hopes to pursue a career in business and sociology.

LAHS Senior of the Month for May – Spencer Byström

Spencer Byström will be serving a 2 year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints before attending BYU.

Spencer Byström is a past senior at Los Alamitos High School that has no shortage of ambition. Now that he has graduated he will be serving a 2 year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He is super excited to be able to live in Brazil for a few years and teach people about Jesus! When he returns, he will be going to Brigham Young University where he plans to major in Chemical Engineering. After he earns his Bachelor’s degree, he plans to work as a chemical engineer for a few years while working on his Master’s degree. Then he hopes to become an astronaut. He also is looking forward to one day marrying an amazing woman and being able to start a family.