City updates parking code

No changes to parking costs at this time

The City Council on Monday, June 8, unanimously approved the introduction of an update to the city’s parking rules.

Technically, this was the reintroduction of an ordinance that was first introduced in April.

There are no changes to where motorists pay for parking.

“At the April 13, 2026 meeting, the City Council requested an edit to the Ordinance to clarify that paid parking zones are only established at the off-street municipal parking lots. The Ordinance was then scheduled for second reading and adoption on April 27, 2026,” according to the staff report by SBPD Capt. Nick Nicholas.

However, discussions with stakeholders resulted in more changes to the language in the proposed ordinance, according to Nicholas.

“Specifically, a concern was raised that the ‘City of Seal Beach Parking Meter Zone Map,’ dated September 23, 2002, which has been historically referenced in that section of the Code, did not accurately identify the location of paid parking zones within the City. The map still shows areas on Main Street and certain side streets where paid parking could be allowed, but which is not currently allowed,” Nicholas wrote.

“In 2004, the City Council rescinded the 2002 authorization to place parking meters on Main Street. Since then, the City Council has not authorized paid parking on Main Street. Therefore, the status quo remains that there is no on-street paid parking on Main Street, and portions of Ocean Avenue, Central Avenue, and Electric Avenue,” Nicholas wrote.

“Staff has revised the proposed Ordinance to remove any reference to the 2002 Parking Meter Zone Map. The proposed Ordinance confirms that the only paid parking zones within the City are the off-street municipal parking lots along Main Street, Ocean Avenue, First Street, and Electric Avenue. This change merely reflects the current status quo and makes no change to the current locations for paid parking within the City. The Coastal Commission previously reviewed and approved these off-street lots for paid parking,” Nicholas wrote.

Because the ordinance was significantly altered since the “first reading” (introduction), the parking code update had to be brought back for a second “first reading” (re-introduction).