Junior Lifeguards are local heroes

Four local heroes are in the front row. From right to left they are Issac Cowan, Eli Simon, Rocco Decello, and Dexter Hobert. In the back, on the right, is Max Gregory and his father Dan Gregory.

Over Memorial Day weekend my family took a small group of boys up to Bass Lake to fish and tube on the lake. It was a busy holiday weekend on the lake. My husband had 4–14 year old boys out on the boat. All 4 had participated in the Junior Guard program in Seal Beach every summer for the last several years.

While out on the lake my husband came across a family who had fallen out of the back of their pontoon boat. One child had fallen out and two other adults had jumped in after him. None of them had life jackets and none knew how to swim. My husband, after hearing the family’s desperate cries for help, sent the boys into action. He directed all of them to immediately swim to the family and safely bring them back to the boat.

Though the lake was busy and the water was rough from many boats and jet skis recreating during a busy weekend, Eli, Dexter, Isaac and Rocco all responded without hesitation. They raced over to the family, securing them and swimming them back to safety on their boat as the wail of sheriffs’ sirens approached from the far side of the lake. All three endangered swimmers were safely returned to their boat with no obvious injuries, though with much more delay the situation would have been catastrophic, as they were all tired and appeared to be on the verge of disappearing beneath the water.

These young men witnessed a chaotic and dangerous situation–one that was dangerous to them as well with many high speed watercraft traversing the lake, oblivious to this imperiled family. They discarded their own fears and caution, showing bravery and courage. In the end there were no injuries and the trip continued with a weekend filled with fun on the lake in the mountains. These boys should be commended for their bravery, courage, poise and compassion for the way they conducted themselves. Their families, community and the Seal Beach JG program ought to be proud to have such representatives in society.

The local boys and junior guard members are all 8th grade boys from Oak and McAuliffe middle schools:

Dexter Hobert

Rocco Decello

Issac Cowan

Eli Simon- water polo player-showed so much speed and strength in the water!

Bethany Gregory