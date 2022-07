The Seal Beach Yacht Club held its annual Fourth of July Boat Parade on Saturday, July 2 around Alamitos Bay. Over 30 assorted dinghies and Duffy boats wove their way around the harbor to the cheers of those watching from their moorings around the bay. The event was followed by a social at the Seal Beach Yacht Club. The parade was led by James Nagashima who is this year’s commodore.

