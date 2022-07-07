Sunset Beach Realtor starts early Christmas toy drive

A Sunset Beach Realtor has started an early Christmas Toy Drive with a goal of helping provide 10,000 toys for kids in need.

“In these difficult times, we need to start collecting toys extra early so we can help bring joy to thousands of kids,” said Cheryl Coleman of Keller Williams Realty & a member of the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club.

“This year, we expect to have even more kids in need of a brighter Christmas,” said Coleman.

On Christmas Eve, the toys are delivered to the kids through

“We Believe in Giving,” an Orange County non-profit that also provides temporary housing for mentally and physically abused children. “Kids get to choose two big toys and two little toys from Santa & several of us elf volunteers,” said Coleman.

“Last year, we collected 9,000 toys for this charity, which also provides Thanksgiving meals for several thousand families,” said Coleman.

“This is such a wonderful way to give back to the community, to the children most in need,” said Isaac Kemnitz, a server at Kathy May’s Lakeview Cafe, Huntington Beach, one of the toy donation stations.

Another donation location is at Old World Village Biergarten, 7561 Center Avenue, Huntington Beach.

If you have any questions about the toy drive, contact the Cheryl Coleman Team at 714-717-1728.

