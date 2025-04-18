Seal Beach Police Department teams with local Pony League to support youth sports

The Seal Beach Police Department is proud to announce a new community partnership with the Seal Beach Pony Baseball League, celebrating a shared commitment to building positive relationships between law enforcement and the youth of Seal Beach.

As part of this collaboration, Seal Beach Police Department personnel will now have the option to wear Seal Beach Pony League baseball hats as part of their authorized on- duty uniform. The hats, featuring the word “Seal” and a patriotic flag patch, symbolizes not only city pride but also a deep commitment to connecting with the families and

children who live and play in Seal Beach, and the mutual support between our officers and the young athletes they serve and protect.

This collaboration was inspired by Rob Burdick, director of Baseball for the Seal Beach Pony League, who emphasized the impact of officers connecting with youth through shared community experiences.

“We are excited about this opportunity to collaborate with the Seal Beach Police Department,” said Burdick. “Wearing our hats will help strengthen the bond between police officers and the families they serve, while showing kids that law enforcement is here to support them – both on and off the field.”

Chief of Police Michael Henderson responded with enthusiastic approval, saying, “I’m extremely happy to grant this request and partner with the Seal Beach Pony League. By wearing the league’s hats, our officers have a unique opportunity to strengthen the bond between the police and the families they serve, while also showing the youth that their police officers are approachable role models and community supporters.”

The partnership goes beyond just a visual symbol of support. The Seal Beach Police Officers Association has committed to purchasing a Seal Beach Pony Baseball League hat for every interested member and plans to make an annual monetary donation to the Seal Beach Pony League.

This year’s contribution will be made through hat purchases or an additional financial donation, depending on final participation.

This contribution, whether through direct purchases or financial support, reinforces the SBPOA’s commitment to investing in local youth and enhancing community engagement.

All proceeds from hat sales and donations will directly benefit the Seal Beach Pony Baseball League and its mission to provide quality recreational opportunities to local children.

This initiative represents a heartfelt and creative way for the Seal Beach Police Department and our community partners to come together in support of the next generation of Seal Beach youth – on the field, in the neighborhoods, and beyond.

For more information about Seal Beach Pony Baseball League, visit sbpony.teamsnapsites.com and or follow them on Instagram: @sealbeachbaseball.

For more information about the SBPD, visit sealbeachpd.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @sealbeachpolice.