Seal Beach Police Department teams with local Pony League to support youth sports

By
Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department
-

The Seal Beach Police Department is proud to announce a new community partnership with the  Seal Beach Pony Baseball League, celebrating a shared commitment to building positive relationships between law  enforcement and the youth of Seal Beach.

As  part of this  collaboration, Seal Beach Police Department personnel will  now have the option to wear Seal Beach Pony League baseball hats as part of their authorized on- duty uniform. The hats, featuring the word “Seal” and a patriotic flag patch, symbolizes not  only city  pride but  also a deep commitment to connecting with the  families and

children who live  and play in Seal Beach, and the  mutual support between our  officers and the  young athletes they serve and protect.

This collaboration was inspired by Rob Burdick, director of Baseball for  the  Seal Beach Pony League, who emphasized the  impact of officers connecting with youth through shared community experiences. 

“We are excited about this opportunity to collaborate with the Seal Beach Police Department,” said Burdick. “Wearing our hats will help strengthen the  bond between police officers and the  families they serve, while showing kids that law  enforcement is here to support them – both on and off the field.”

Chief of Police Michael Henderson responded with enthusiastic approval, saying, “I’m extremely happy to grant this  request and partner with the  Seal Beach Pony League. By wearing the league’s hats, our officers have a unique opportunity to strengthen the bond between the  police and the  families they serve, while also showing the  youth that their police officers are approachable role models and community supporters.”

The partnership goes beyond just  a visual symbol of support. The Seal Beach Police Officers Association has committed to purchasing a Seal Beach Pony Baseball League hat  for  every interested member and plans to make an  annual monetary donation to the  Seal Beach Pony League. 

This year’s contribution will be made through hat  purchases or an  additional financial donation, depending on  final participation. 

This contribution, whether through direct purchases or financial support, reinforces the  SBPOA’s commitment to investing in local youth and enhancing community engagement.

All  proceeds from hat  sales and donations will  directly benefit the  Seal Beach Pony Baseball League and its mission to provide quality recreational opportunities to local children. 

This initiative represents a heartfelt and creative way for  the  Seal Beach Police Department and our  community partners to come together in support of the  next generation of Seal Beach youth – on  the  field, in the  neighborhoods, and beyond.

For  more information about Seal Beach Pony Baseball League, visit sbpony.teamsnapsites.com and or follow them on  Instagram: @sealbeachbaseball.

For  more information about the SBPD, visit  sealbeachpd.com and follow us on  Facebook and Instagram: @sealbeachpolice.