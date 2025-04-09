Circuit shuttle ends April 26

City has no plans to bring back pilot Old Town service

The pilot Circuit electronic shuttle service to the Old Town area will end on Saturday, April 26. The last day of service will run from noon to 10 p.m., according to Kathryne Cho, deputy director of Public Works and city engineer. The City Council originally approved the shuttle service in February 2024.

“Unfortunately, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) grant funding that supported the program has been fully expended, and the grant will not be offered for the upcoming year,” Cho wrote.

“While the City is exploring alternative funding sources, there are no immediate plans to bring the program back at this time,” Cho wrote.

“We appreciate the community’s support and positive response throughout this pilot program,” Cho wrote.

The program had supporters, such as District One Council Member Joe Kalmick, and critics such as resident Marc Loopesko.

A September 2024 pool question asked participants if they used the shuttle service. Of the participants, 46.67% voted “No,” and 40% voted “What shuttle?”

