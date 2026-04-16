Seal Beach Police light up headquarters blue in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month

Throughout the month of April, the Seal Beach Police Department will illuminate the exterior lights of the police station in blue in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The blue lighting is part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about child abuse prevention and to show support for children, families, and survivors in our communities. By lighting the station blue, the department hopes to encourage conversations about prevention, early intervention, and the importance of protecting the most vulnerable members of our community.

Child Abuse Prevention Month serves as an opportunity to highlight the critical role that families, neighbors, educators, and community organizations play in creating safe and supportive environments for children. It also recognizes the work of professionals and volunteers who dedicate their efforts to preventing abuse and supporting victims. The initiative was inspired by a request from Crime Survivors, Inc., a nonprofit organization that advocates for victims and survivors of crime and promotes community awareness and healing.

“The Seal Beach Police Department is committed to protecting children and supporting families in our community,” said Chief Michael Henderson. “Lighting our station blue is a visible reminder that preventing child abuse is a shared responsibility and that our community stands with victims and survivors.”

“Every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and protected,” said District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau.

“By recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month, Seal Beach reaffirms its commitment to the well-being of our children and the strength of our community in standing together to prevent abuse and support those affected,” Landau said

Residents are encouraged to join in raising awareness during April by learning about child abuse prevention, supporting local organizations that assist families in need, and helping create safe environments where children can thrive. For more information about Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit www.crimesurvivors.org.