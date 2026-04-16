Letters to the Editor

Re beach playground

Who is sleeping at the city and has allowed the children’s playground at the beach to get into the condition it is in? Used by hundreds of children a week it should be inspected and maintained weekly. It is dirty, and has not been clean or maintained in God knows how long.

The gates are broken, the trash, the swings need oiled and the play pit sand is at the level that’s dangerous to the toddlers entering it. Because the sand is well below the wall level when they step off they slip and fall.

I have personally seen two toddlers slip, fall and hit the back of their heads. While sitting there the other day I watched three out of four kids slip and fall because the sand pit is so low on sand that it exposes the wall slopes making the toddlers slip when they try to step down.

Whomever is sleeping at the city needs to get up from her desk, walk down and inspect the playground, then make the necessary regular maintenance to keep the playground safe.

Dawn Sasse-Southen

Seal Beach