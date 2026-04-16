Briefing Room: California tightens definition of electric bicycles

Hi Seal Beach,

Electric bicycles can be a great way to get around, especially for families and young riders. But California has made it increasingly clear that an e-bike is only legal if it actually meets the state’s definition of an electric bicycle.

Under California law, that means fully operable pedals, a motor that does not exceed 750 watts, and classification limits that generally cap assistance at 20 miles per hour for Class 1 and Class 2 bikes, and 28 miles per hour for Class 3 bikes. California law also prohibits certain devices from being advertised, sold, or labeled as e-bikes if they are intended to be modified beyond those limits.

Another important change involves product safety. Beginning January 1, 2026, electric bicycles, charging systems, and storage batteries that are newly distributed, sold, leased, or offered for sale or lease in California generally must bear accredited testing-laboratory certification and labeling.

This requirement is aimed at improving safety and reducing the risks associated with uncertified batteries and charging systems.

Equipment rules have tightened too. California now requires an electric bicycle to have a rear red reflector, or a solid or flashing red light with a built-in reflector, during all hours, not just at night. That means riders should not assume these visibility requirements only apply after dark.

Helmet rules still matter, and they matter a lot. Riders under 18 must wear a properly fitted and fastened bicycle helmet. In addition, anyone operating or riding on a Class 3 e-bike must wear a helmet, and a person under 16 may not operate a Class 3 e-bike at all.

California has also taken a harder line on modifications. State law prohibits tampering with or modifying an e-bike to change its speed capability unless it still meets the legal definition of an electric bicycle and is relabeled correctly. State law also prohibits selling a product or device that can modify an e-bike so it no longer qualifies as an e-bike.

Once a device no longer qualifies for the e-bike definition, the special exemptions that apply to e-bikes no longer apply, and depending on its specifications it may fall into another motorized vehicle category with different licensing, registration, and helmet requirements.

What we continue to see is that enforcement is usually the final step after several preventable decisions.

First, there is the purchase. If a parent or guardian buys a device that does not legally qualify as an e-bike, that issue does not start with the police. It starts at the point of sale. Before buying, families should understand exactly what the device is, what class it falls under, and whether it is legal for the intended rider.

Second, there is the modification. Once a bike is altered to go faster or perform beyond legal limits, the law may no longer treat it as an e-bike.

That is not a minor detail. That can completely change the legal consequences for the rider and the owner.

Third, there is responsible riding. When a child is speeding, ignoring traffic laws, riding recklessly, or operating a device that is not street legal, a stop by the police may feel frustrating in the moment. But in many cases, that stop may be the moment something far worse was prevented.

The bottom line is simple. Our goal is not enforcement for the sake of enforcement. Our goal is prevention. Know what you are buying. Do not modify a legal e-bike into something illegal. Make sure your child wears a helmet. Teach the rules of the road early.

And understand that when officers intervene, it is often because a chain of risky decisions has already started.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!