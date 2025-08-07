Seal Beach Police investigating attack on former rabbi

Seal Beach authorities are investigating an incident that is being described on social media as a hate crime, yet police say isn’t supported by the evidence gathered thus far.

Some social accounts and an eyewitness say police were called to what appeared to be a hate crime that occurred at Ralph’s Supermarket about 11 a.m. on Friday with an assailant ranting before attacking a former rabbi.

As of now, however, police say there is no evidence of a hate crime.

According to a statement issued by Seal Beach Police PIO Lt. Julia Clasby, “on Friday August 1, at approximately 11:16 a. m, officers responded to Ralphs, 12470 Seal Beach Blvd, regarding a report of two subjects in a physical fight.”

Upon arrival, officers contacted the aggressor, and he was detained. The victim of the assault was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The suspect was arrested and later transported to Orange County Jail.

The suspect was identified as Ronald Banks, age 42, of Hawaiian Gardens, California. He was booked at the Orange County Jail on charges of California Penal Code 243(d), aggravated assault; Penal Code 368(b)(1), elder abuse; and Penal Code 243(b), battery on a peace officer.

“We have no evidence to support that the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism. The rumors that it is a hate crime appear to have been started and spread on social media. The incident is under investigation and the appropriate charges will be submitted to the District Attorney‘s office for filing,” the police said in the statement.