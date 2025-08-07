Celebrate Benny’s Birthday Party Fundraiser

Benny the Cat, a feline ambassador of love, hope, and resilience, has announced his upcoming birthday party and fundraiser. The event is hosted by Helen Sanders CatPAWS, a nonprofit feline rescue organization based in Seal Beach. It takes place Saturday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marina Community Center, 151 Marina Drive, Seal Beach.

Organizers hope to raise at least $7,500 and surpass last year’s record of $7,200. Proceeds go directly to CatPAWS’ work in rescue/foster/adoption and spay/neuter resources.

Tickets for the event are $20—free for kids 12 and younger. They can be purchased in advance at www.helensanderscatpaws.com or at the door.

Benny’s journey has been one of triumph over adversity. Rescued as a kitten from a home plagued by domestic abuse, Benny arrived at Long Beach Animal Care Services with broken bones, a fractured jaw, and a spirit in need of healing. CatPAWS provided him with medical care that helped him walk again. Even better, CatPAWS board member Bev Leifer instantly fell in love with Benny, adopted him, and so gave him the life he never otherwise would have come close to having.

Benny’s Birthday Party promises a day of family-friendly fun. Guests can enjoy a vendor fair, an included lunch, games and prizes, arts and crafts, DJ music, face painting, raffles, and, of course, birthday cake. The event will also feature adorable adoptable kittens, who, like Benny, are hoping to find their own loving families. Long Beach Animal Care Services will bring their canine Adoption Waggin’, Orange County Animal Allies will drop by with their PAWS therapy dogs, and partygoers can tour CatPAWS’ spay/neuter mobile clinic, which the party helps to fund.

Helen Sanders CatPAWS is dedicated to rescuing at-risk cats and kittens from shelters, spaying and neutering them, providing them with foster care, and getting them ready for forever homes. Benny’s annual birthday fundraisers have raised over $20,000 since the first one five years ago. The money raised helps fund the vital work of CatPAWS in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including the CatPAWS’ mobile spay/neuter clinic and the Surgery Suite in Huntington Beach. Together, the clinics have performed over 2,000 spay/neuter procedures for feral, stray and owned cats in Los Angeles and Orange counties as well as cats in Long Beach Animal Care Services.

Join Benny and the CatPAWS team in the ongoing efforts to rescue and rehabilitate cats in our community. Together, let’s stand against animal abuse and spread a message of love and compassion.

About Helen Sanders CatPAWS: Helen Sanders CatPAWS is a nonprofit 501(c)3 feline rescue organization based in Seal Beach, CA. With a mission to rescue high-risk cats and kittens, provide them with foster care, and facilitate their transition into permanent homes, CatPAWS has been making a significant impact in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Hosting events like Benny’s Birthday Party helps CatPAWS raise funds and awareness to continue their life-saving work.