Briefing Room: Seal Beach PD launches Virtual Reality training system

Hi Seal Beach!

The Seal Beach Police Department is proud to announce the launch of a new Virtual Reality training system, thanks to our partnership with Axon, one of the nation’s leading law enforcement technology providers. This isn’t a video game—it’s the future of tactical and decision-based training, and it’s happening right here in Seal Beach.

Through this cutting-edge VR platform, our officers are placed inside fully immersive, 360-degree training environments that simulate real-world scenarios—everything from high-risk traffic stops to active threats, room clearing, TASER deployments, and emotionally charged disturbances. Wearing a VR headset and specialized hand controllers, officers interact with the environment in real time, using their voices, movement, and decision-making skills just like they would on duty.

What makes this system so powerful is its ability to strengthen both technical and tactical proficiency. Officers practice identifying threats, using verbal commands, assessing cover and concealment, and managing unpredictable encounters under pressure. They also run modules for TASER deployments—learning ideal spacing, positioning, and timing to safely gain compliance without needing to use force at all. The system logs their reactions and response times, giving trainers and officers the ability to break down each scenario second by second.

But perhaps the most transformative element of this VR training is its focus on de-escalation. In one scenario, the officer enters a home where a teenager is in the midst of a mental health crisis. The parents are panicked. The teen is yelling and pacing. Officers must quickly assess the situation, communicate clearly, and choose the right moment—and method—to intervene. The right words and demeanor can calm the scene. The wrong ones can escalate it. And the system shows officers how every choice matters.

Unlike traditional training, VR allows officers to safely make mistakes, try different approaches, and repeat scenarios as many times as needed to build confidence and competence. It’s not just about sharpening reflexes—it’s about building critical thinking, empathy, and emotional control in high-stress situations.

At SBPD, we’re committed to training that goes beyond checkboxes. This new VR system gives our team the tools to be better prepared, more precise, and more thoughtful in every call for service. Whether it’s split-second tactics or quiet moments of de-escalation, our officers are learning how to do it all—better, safer, and smarter.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.govtoday!