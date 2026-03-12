Seal Beach Police donate surplus XON TASER 7 platform devices to Hamburg, New York 

SBPD has made the transition to the TASER 10 platform

The Seal Beach Police will donate surplus TASERs to Hamburg, New York, Police Department.

The City Council voted unanimously to authorize the donation at the March 9 council meeting.

This was a Consent Calendar item. The council doesn’t talk about consent items unless a council member pulls one individual discussion. Nothing was pulled from this week’s Consent Calendar.

Background

“The Seal Beach Police Department has completed its transition from the AXON TASER 7 platform to the TASER 10 platform,” according to the staff report prepared by Operations Bureau Capt. Michael Ezroj.

“As a result of this transition, the department currently possesses surplus TASER 7 CEW units that are no longer in active service and are not expected to be redeployed due to changes in equipment design, training requirements, standardization, and operational needs,” Ezroj wrote.

“At present, the department maintains approximately forty-six (46) TASER 7 units that remain functional but no longer align with departmental deployment or training standards. Continued retention of this equipment provides limited operational benefit and creates ongoing storage, inventory, and administrative obligations,” Ezroj wrote.

“To responsibly manage City-owned resources, the department proposes donating a portion of this surplus equipment to an eligible law enforcement agency. Through professional coordination within the TASER Instructor Network, the Village of Hamburg, New York Police Department has been identified as a recipient agency and has expressed interest in receiving twenty (20) TASER 7 handles and associated equipment,” Ezroj wrote.

“Donating the surplus equipment allows another law enforcement agency to enhance officer safety and maintain access to less-lethal force options while avoiding unnecessary storage, maintenance, and disposal costs for the City of Seal Beach. This action also supports interagency cooperation and the continued public safety use of functional equipment,” Ezroj wrote.

According to the report, the city considered selling the surplus TASERs, but the costs of selling would likely outweigh what little revenue the city might take in.