Briefing Room: How the SBPD prioritizes calls

Hi Seal Beach!

Every so often, we get a question like: “I called, and I saw a patrol car drive right by. Did they ignore it?” Or, “Dispatch told me units were tied up. What does that mean?”

It is a fair question. When you are the one waiting, it can feel personal. But most of the time, what you are seeing is the reality of how calls are prioritized and how we keep the entire city covered at once.

When you call, dispatch starts triage immediately. That means calls are sorted based on urgency and safety risk. A medical emergency, violence in progress, a serious collision, a domestic dispute, or a person in immediate danger will move to the top of the list. Other calls may still matter, but they usually cannot jump ahead of a life safety situation.

“Units tied up” means the available officers are already committed to other calls or responsibilities they cannot safely leave. Sometimes it is obvious, like a collision scene or an investigation. Other times, it is less visible, like transporting a prisoner, meeting with a victim, handling a mandated follow-up, or completing time-sensitive reports. It is still real work that has to be done correctly.

So why would you see a patrol unit drive past? Often, it is because they are responding to a higher priority call and taking the quickest route across town. Or they may be scanning for a suspect vehicle or person based on information that dispatch just broadcast. It can also be as simple as this: not every unit that passes by is the one assigned to stop, because dispatch has to balance who is available and maintain coverage citywide.

If you want to help us help you, start with the basics when you call. Give the location first, explain what is happening right now, and share descriptions, direction of travel, or license plates if you have them. Small details can make a big difference.

Friendly reminder: if there is a life-or-death emergency, call 9-1-1. If it is not, call our non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!