SBPD and Orange County Education Department to host active shooter preparedness

In 2011, eight people were killed inside a Seal Beach salon in what remains the deadliest mass shooting in Orange County history.

At the time, Nick Nicholas was a young officer with the Seal Beach Police Department who was called in as the community confronted the tragedy. Now a captain, Nicholas says the experience continues to shape his commitment to preparation, prevention and community education.

On April 14, he will bring that perspective to the Orange County Department of Education, which is hosting a public forum titled “Active Shooter Preparedness: Practical Guidance for Schools and Communities.” The free event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the OCDE Conference Center, 200 Kalmus Dr. in Costa Mesa, and is open to the public.

Nicholas, who oversees public safety operations and serves as an adjunct professor at a local college, describes his approach as blending frontline policing experience, public safety instruction, and academic research.

“This presentation is about helping people think clearly before they ever face a crisis,” he said. “Although somewhat uncomfortable, when individuals and communities have talked through realistic scenarios in advance, they’re far better positioned to respond with purpose.”

Drawing on national data and case studies, the forum will explore common warning signs that may precede acts of violence and the role early reporting can play in prevention. In addition, Capt. Nicholas will address situational awareness and widely recognized response strategies such as “run, hide, fight,” along with what community members can expect when law enforcement arrives on scene.

The forum will also include guidance on responsible firearm storage practices and California-based safety resources, followed by time for audience questions.

Although the presentation is not school-specific, the preparedness, prevention and response principles addressed are directly relevant to school communities, families and staff, he said.

Orange County Superintendent of Schools Stefan Bean said the event reflects OCDE’s broader commitment to safe and supportive school communities — a central focus of the department’s 5-3-1 Strategic Plan.

“Safety is foundational to student success,” Bean said. “When families and educators feel prepared and informed, it strengthens the entire school community. By partnering with local law enforcement to host this forum, we are reinforcing our commitment to proactive, research-based approaches that support both prevention and readiness.”

The April 14 presentation comes at the request of the Orange County Board of Education, with logistical support from OCDE’s Safety, Risk and Emergency Management team in partnership with the Seal Beach Police Department.

Organizers say the goal is to provide Orange County’s 600 schools—and the communities they serve—with practical, accessible guidance focused on awareness, prevention and informed decision-making.

“Bringing this level of expertise to our school communities helps ensure that educators, families and staff have practical tools and a shared understanding of how to respond,” said Randy Styner, OCDE’s director of Safety, Risk and Emergency Management. “That kind of coordination strengthens readiness across Orange County.”

Due to the graphic nature of this presentation, attendees under the age of 18 are discouraged from attending.