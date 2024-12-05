Seal Beach Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint Wednesday, Dec. 18

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Seal Beach Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence Checkpoint from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“We encourage everyone to plan ahead and make responsible choices,” Chief Michael Henderson said.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, please designate a sober driver, use ride-sharing services, or utilize public transportation to ensure a safe journey home. Your safety is our priority,” he said.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The City of Seal Beach receives funding from the Office of Traffic and Safety (OTS) Grant which allows the Police Department to put on specific traffic related events to include DUI / Drivers License checkpoints,” wrote Lt. Julia Clasby, SBPD Operations lieutenant and pubic information officer.

“The total cost of the checkpoint can vary as the city will sometime collaborate with neighboring agencies that are also on OTS grants funds to assist,” Clasby wrote.

“So, there is no set cost to SBPD and the funds are covered by OTS,” Clasby wrote.