Barke says goodbye to Rossmoor district from afar with sharp letter

Presumably long after he left the community, Director Dr. Jeffrey Barke finally officially said goodbye to his board seat on the Rossmoor Community Service District’s Board of Directors.Though he apprently did not resign, he left a “Dear RCSD” letter for a third-party to read on his behalf.

Barke was first appointed to the Rossmoor CSD in 2019 and won a four-year term in 2020.

Records indicate that Barke’s wife, Mari, filed for divorce on Sept. 6, 2022 and at some point, thereafter, Barke is thought to have moved to Newport Beach, according to numerous posts by residents on the Rossmoor Facebook and Next Door sites. Though never discussed officially, some residents published photos of Dr. Barke voting in the 2024 election in Newport Beach, citing his registration in the area in January of this year.

The Sun can not independently confirm the change.

Nonetheless, Barke remains onn the board until a new board is sworn in a month or so. Board President Michael Maynard and the entire board lauded Barke for his service to the district, passing a resolution that noted he “provided outstanding leadership from 2019 – 2024, serving as the board’s president in 2021.

The board voted 3-0 to approve the resolution thanking Barke for this service. In addition to Maynard, Directors Jo Shade and Nathan Searles voted for the resolution and also thanked Barke during brief comments from the dais. Directors Barke and Tony DeMarco were not present.

In a board-approved resolution, Maynard said Barke was “instrumental” in obtaining grants of $48,000 and $180,000 to “help offset the district’s financial challenge during COVID, “since we couldn’t rent out facilities, parks, and fields” and used for the per capita grant for various upgrades.Maynard said Barke contributed to new street sweeping schedules and “devoted many hours” to serving on the RCSD. The concierge physician attracted much attention during COVID-19 for his outspoken views and has left the community of Rossmoor with similar sentiments.

Though not appearing person, Barke’s letter was read in his absence. “It saddens me that a group of far-left advocates have politicized RCSD. Despite this community being a conservative majority of quiet, family-oriented residents, the political left has taken over RCSD,” said Barke in the letter.

Barke said he hopes the community can re-establish “conservative control” to continue the “fantastic work” of RCSD. “I am proud that we brought pickleball to Rossmoor Park, despite the few loud leftists that had wanted to put the selfish interest of a few over the needs of the community,” the outgoing Director wrote in his letter.

In other action, following an explanation by Mendoz community is now enjoying this rapidly growing sport. I am proud of our fiscal oversight of our budget, especially during the tyranny of COVID.”

Barke’s letter said he was especially proud of the work done by General Manager Joe Mendoza to create new community events, including the Farmer’s Market at Rush Park and other festivals enjoyed throughout the year.

“The blurring of the elected governance structure of the RCSD versus the voluntary club membership of the RHA continues to be a problem and interferes with the effectiveness of county contracts and relationships. I hope the new board will not allow these lines to be crossed,” his letter charged.

“Just as our country overwhelmingly elected the former President Trump to another term and took control of both the House and the Senate, I hope and pray Rossmoor will reassert its conservative core to take back the RCSD from the woke left,” Barke said.

Election returns for the 2024 balloting shows incumbent Searles with 3,732 votes, incumbent Demarco with 3,064 votes, Mary Ann Remnet with 2,880 votes, and Konya V. Vivanti with 2,027. The three top candidates will win RCSD seats on its Board of Directors.