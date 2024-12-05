2024 Turkey Breast Bowl raises funds for farm animals

Game on! Seal Beach resident Jennifer Corday and partner Lisa Bassi hosted the 15th Annual Turkey Breast Bowl at Zoeter Field in Seal Beach last Sunday and had a great time for a good cause.

The annual women’s kickball tournament takes place the Sunday after Thanksgiving and is always a fun-filled day of old-school kickball, complete with umpires, commentators, and dancing in between innings.

The tourney donated $270 to Farm Sanctuary this year, assisting in their efforts to help animals and end farm animal abuse through legislative and legal actions, public awareness and humane education projects, and direct rescue and shelter of farm animals– including turkeys!

The Diamond Dames were first at bat, taking on the Ballpark Babes. The Babes punished the Dames with some smart kicks and amazing defense for a 8-0 lead, and a near shut-out. The Dames rallied back to score 3 in the 4th inning but it wasn’t enough and the Babes moved on.

The second game coin toss was won by the Kicking Queens who chose to kick first, taking on the Dirtbag Divas. The Divas boasted Danielle Roman’s pitching prowess and made a great effort but couldn’t compete with the Queens hard kicks. Shortstop Amanda Dana had no mercy and made several standout defensive plays against her own wife Jane Dana, including a force out at third, winning 5-2. Hope things are OK at home.

All eyes were on the championship game and the crowd was engaged as commentators Kimba Mayes, Michelle Hustwit and Sheri Lindgren announced play-by-play action for the final Queens vs. Babes stand-off. The Babes jumped out to an early lead but the Queens, led by captain Tresa (aka Tigger) Durham, refused to go down easy.

Kicking Queens made some great catches in the outfield, including right fielder Janis Calvento who also was also super savvy, covering first on a bunt. Team captain and beloved high energy left fielder Jen Gianerakis was not happy with a missed catch in left field, but kept spirits high for the Babes. Ballpark Babe MVP shortstop Katie Frattone displayed jaw-dropping defensive plays, and got on base every time including a three-run RBI triple! Ballpark Babe Dana Hoff went to her knees for a killer catch, Sam Kemp was solid on both sides of the ball, and Maryalice Prescott was much improved from last year, avoiding the easy-out pop-ups. Kicking Queen Pamela Morgan got tripped up and hit the infield dirt on her way to first base but did it in style. Queen Devannie Duncan pulled her left groin hustling to first base, but was able to walk off the field and drink it off later at Hennesseys.

It was a tie game, runners on, when Queens attempted to make the out at first but instead let a run score, putting Babes in the lead. Later in the inning, umpires Brandon and Brian made the right call but took the heat for a call-out at 2nd base when the runner was pegged.

It was a true nail-biter as the Queens rallied back and were up 5-4, but Babes brought their big-girl kicking shoes to their final at bat and scored 3 at the top of the 6th. Smart base-running and excellent use of the bunt sealed the deal for the Babes and they took home the trophy with a 7-5 win.

Festivities ensued at Hennessey’s Tavern, where Corday performed for a packed house and the winning team was rewarded with their first round free. Thank you Hennessey’s! For more info on Corday’s live shows and events visit corday.net