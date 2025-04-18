Briefing Room: What about enforcing the front license plate requirement on vehicles

Thank you for your informative articles on “askacop”, and for our wonderful Seal Beach Police Department.

The March 6 Sun article about license plate covers was very interesting. I am curious about what CVC code addresses missing front license plates. Why is this law not being enforced? What other laws might these scofflaws be violating? I realize this may be a minor and low priority offense, however it is a strong reminder to those who think they are above the law that you are watching.

Enforcing this code would add money to stretched city budgets and would also signal respect to the majority of us folks who believe the laws apply to all of us.

Lawlessness on our roads is growing by leaps and bounds. Please, enforce our laws and keep us safer on our roadways. Thank you in advance for your dedicated service to our community.

Thank you so much for your kind words about the Seal Beach Police Department and for following our Briefing Room series in the Sun. Your message echoes a similar question we received last week from Richard about front license plates—and we’re glad to see residents like you keeping the conversation going.

Let’s jump into your question.

As we mentioned last week, California Vehicle Code § 5200(a) requires that vehicles issued two license plates by the DMV display, one on the front and one on the rear. You asked for the code—there it is! Failure to display a front plate is a citable violation and is often treated as a correctable offense. Officers do cite for this when observed, especially when it’s coupled with other violations or suspicious behavior.

But you brought up something bigger when you asked what other laws might be violated by drivers who don’t follow the rules—and that’s a great question. One of the more serious violations we encounter in connection with missing or mismatched plates is the use of what we call a “cold plate.”

A cold plated vehicle is one that’s displaying a license plate not legally assigned to it. This can include a plate stolen from another car, a plate registered to a different year, make, or model, a homemade or fake plate, or an expired plate that’s been reused or swapped. People use cold plates to avoid being traced. That could be to dodge toll roads or red-light cameras—or something more serious, like committing crimes in a car that can’t be linked back to them. We’ve seen cold plates used in cases ranging from retail theft and catalytic converter crimes to hit-and-runs and stolen vehicle recoveries.

When officers stop a vehicle, they often run the plate before even making contact. Our dispatchers return basic information tied to the license plate—usually the registered year, make, and model of the vehicle. If what dispatch tells the officer doesn’t match what they’re seeing with their own eyes, it immediately raises concerns. If the return says it’s a 2020 Honda Civic but the officer is standing next to a black pickup truck, something’s not adding up. When safe, the officer may confirm the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) through the front windshield to determine the car’s true identity.

This ties directly back to Richard’s question last week about why front plates are important. A vehicle with two visible plates makes it easier for witnesses, victims, and officers to identify a car from multiple angles—whether it’s involved in a hit-and-run, driving recklessly, or trying to avoid detection. When one plate is missing—or doesn’t match—it’s not just a minor issue. It can be a clue that something more serious is going on.

You also mentioned that “lawlessness on our roads is growing by leaps and bounds.” While we completely understand the frustration that comes from seeing people ignoring traffic laws, it’s important to clarify that Seal Beach is not experiencing a breakdown in order or a surge in serious crime. On the contrary, our community remains one of the safest in the region—and that’s due in no small part to our proactive policing, targeted enforcement, and the strong partnerships we have with community members like you.

But you’re absolutely right to say that small violations can send a message, which is why we take these issues seriously. Our approach is focused and strategic. We prioritize enforcement of what California defines as Primary Collision Factors (PCFs)—the top causes of injury and fatal traffic collisions. These include speeding, unsafe turning movements, failure to yield, red light violations, driving under the influence, and distracted driving. By focusing our limited resources on the violations most likely to result in crashes, we’re working to keep the community safe before tragedy strikes. At the same time, we use visible violations—like missing or altered plates—as important tools in identifying stolen vehicles, fraudulent registrations, or criminal activity.

We understand the frustration when it seems like some drivers ignore the rules. But our officers are out there every day, enforcing traffic laws with purpose. We focus on what California calls Primary Collision Factors—things like speeding, unsafe turns, and DUI—that most often lead to serious injury or death. But we also know that a small detail like a mismatched plate can be the starting point to uncover something much larger.

Thanks again for your question and continued support of our work.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!