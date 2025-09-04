Seal Beach Police arrest suspect in Marina Drive shooting

The Seal Beach Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that occurred on Marina Drive on Thursday, Aug. 21. No one was hurt during the shooting, though multiple victims were identified.

Police are seeking a possible witness or victim.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, officers arrested Angel Alcozar, 23, of Oxnard, in connection with the Marina Drive shooting. Detectives, working closely with regional law enforcement partners, were able to identify Alcozar as the suspected shooter through a combination of witness statements, surveillance video, and investigative leads developed in the days following the incident.

Alcozar was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

• PC 245(a)(2) – Assault with a firearm

• PC 246 – Shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling

“The suspect was released pending further investigation while evidence is processed,” wrote SBPD Lt. Julia Clasby.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are seeking to identify additional victims who may have been targeted during the incident.

The case has been submitted to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for filing charges, according to an Aug. 29 email from Lt. Clasby.

“Thanks to the hard work of our patrol officers, detectives, and our law enforcement partners, a dangerous individual has been taken off the streets,” said Michael Henderson, chief of the Seal Beach Police Department. “We are grateful no one was physically injured during this incident, but we know the impact of gun violence affects our entire community. Thank you to all of the community members who provided information that aided in the capture of this suspect.”

In a written statement, the SBPD thanked the West Cities Police Communications dispatchers, the Orange County Auto Theft Task Force, the Oxnard Police Department, and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at approximately 3:56 p.m., SBPD officers were dispatched to the area of 151 Marina Dr. regarding reports of shots heard. Officers located two victims near 350 Marina Dr. who reported they had been shot at by an unknown suspect driving a dark-colored car traveling westbound on Marina Drive.

Police ask public for assistance

As part of this ongoing investigation, detectives are specifically seeking to identify a possible victim or witness observed on available surveillance footage. The individual is described as a White male, in his 20s or 30s, bald, and wearing tan/green military-style clothing.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating this individual so officers may speak with him about what he may have seen or experienced during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact Detective Jacob Otto at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1109 or jotto@sealbeachca.gov