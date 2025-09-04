LAUSD celebrates opening of Griffin Center

On Aug. 27, the Los Alamitos Unified School District celebrated the grand opening of the Griffin Center, a new 34,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art athletics facility at Los Alamitos High School. The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew students, families, local dignitaries, and community members who came together to mark this significant milestone and tour the District’s newest addition.

The Griffin Center anchors the north end of the Los Alamitos High School campus, creating a new “athletic zone” that supports the district’s Four A’s: Academics, Athletics, Activities, and the Arts. Designed with long-term flexibility, student safety, and campus cohesion in mind, the project was made possible through community-supported Measure K and Measure G funds.

The celebration featured student performances by the Los Alamitos High School Pep Band and Drum Line, Varsity Song and Cheer, as well as the award-winning SoundFX Show Choir, along with remarks from Superintendent Dr. Andrew Pulver, Board of Education President Marlys Davidson, and Los Alamitos High School Principal Christiana Kraus, alongside project partners and district leadership.

“Standing here today, you can feel the energy and excitement this new facility brings to our campus,” said Dr. Andrew Pulver, Superintendent. “The Griffin Center is more than a gym — it’s a place where our entire community will come together. Whether it’s cheering at a big game, celebrating at a rally, or gathering for a performance, this building represents the pride and spirit that define Los Alamitos Unified.”

Los Alamitos High School Principal Christiana Kraus reflected on the building’s significance, saying, “What makes this so meaningful is that it’s not just about today’s students, it’s about generations of Griffins still to come. One high school, one district, one community, and now another incredible space where Griffin pride will radiate and grow stronger year after year.”

The district also recognized the project team for their vision, creativity, and commitment. Westgroup Designs, under the leadership of Founder and CEO PariSima Hassani, provided architectural design that balances function, safety, and inspiration. Erickson-Hall Construction Co., led by Vice President Justin Sinnott, brought those designs to life through tireless work and innovative solutions, delivering a facility that reflects the district’s values and high standards. Huckabee, serving as program and construction manager, ensured the project stayed on track and coordinated seamlessly from start to finish. Together, this partnership exemplified collaboration at its best.

The Griffin Center features a three-court gymnasium with 2,000-seat retractable bleachers, four team rooms, a dedicated weight training suite with dual outdoor plyometric zones, dual concession stands, and strategically placed restrooms serving both court and field use. It also houses a glass-enclosed lobby with a curated Hall of Champions celebrating Griffin athletic achievements, along with AV technology and a track-and-field video display board that elevates the game-day experience.

Built with sustainability and wellness in mind, the facility incorporates efficient HVAC systems, LED lighting, low-flow plumbing, and design elements that maximize daylighting, air quality, and acoustic comfort. These features ensure the space supports student health, focus, and overall wellness.

Following the ceremony, students, families, and community members were invited to tour the Griffin Center, explore the new facilities, and celebrate a project that reflects the district’s commitment to student success and community partnership.