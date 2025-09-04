LAEF Summer Enrichment program see record of nearly 800 students

Each year, Los Alamitos Education Foundation’s (LAEF) flagship program – Summer Enrichment Institute (SEI) is an essential part of summer for Los Al parents and students alike. SEI offers fun and educational learning opportunities for students in grades K-12, and a much-needed break for their parents.

Kids and teachers were thrilled to come together at Rossmoor Elementary School for enrichment again this summer. In fact, this summer was LAEF’s largest attended SEI to date.

A record 789 students participated in SEI, a program that keeps kids learning, exploring, and growing all summer long. With exciting class options ranging from gardening, photography, and robotics to cooking, puppetry, and various sports, students dove into a season full of fun, enrichment, and creativity

“We are thrilled to experience a record number of participants this summer and are always committed to providing a vibrant, joyful space where young minds flourish,” said LAEF’s Executive Director, Carrie Logue.

Art classes are always one of the most popular and fill up very quickly. This summer, first grade students in Alyssa Patterson’s Colorful Creations class designed adorable self-portraits. These brought a huge smile to our faces and showed how much SEI provides discovery and delight among all the students that attend.

LAEF’s After-School programs launch soon. Classes begin at Weaver Elementary on September 2 and on September 9 at all other school campuses. This year, LAEF is proud to expand its offering for middle school students to include Spanish, French and Flag Football. Learn more about LAEF’s after-school programs at www. LAEF4kids.org/afterschool.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for mental health, STEAM/Innovation, and program scholarships, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, visit www.LAEF4kids.org or call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424.