Seal Beach Police arrest bank  robbery suspect

The Seal Beach Police Department arrested a bank robbery suspect after he allegedly entered a bank, demanded money, and fled the area on foot. The suspect was identified as Thomas Crampton, age 43, of Anaheim. He was later booked at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of California Penal Code 211 (robbery) and California Penal Code 3056 (parole violation).

On Tuesday, March 19, at approximately 9:04 a.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a bank robbery at the Chase Bank located at 801 Pacific Coast Highway. Bank employees told dispatchers that a male suspect allegedly entered the bank, demanded money, and threatened harm if his demands were not met.

Bank employees complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect fled the area on foot. No weapon was seen during the robbery.

Officers responded and immediately began searching for the suspect. After an extensive area search with the assistance of the Seal Beach Marine Safety Lifeguards, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department bloodhound, the Hawthorne Police Department, and the Torrance Police Department, the suspect was located approximately half a mile from the bank.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and witnesses positively confirmed the suspect as the person who had entered the bank and demanded money.

“The swift arrest today highlights the effectiveness of our officers and the importance of regional partnerships in keeping our community safe,” said Chief Michael Henderson.

“We’re grateful for the immediate response from our law enforcement partners and proud of the coordinated effort that quickly resolved this incident,” Henderson said.

There are no outstanding suspects, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1172 or jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.