Seal Beach Police arrest bank  robbery suspect

By
Seal Beach Police Department
-
File photo

The Seal Beach Police Department arrested a bank robbery suspect after he  allegedly entered a bank, demanded money, and fled the  area on  foot. The suspect was identified as Thomas Crampton, age 43,  of Anaheim. He was later booked at the  Orange County Jail on suspicion of California Penal Code 211 (robbery) and California Penal Code 3056 (parole violation).

On  Tuesday, March 19,  at approximately 9:04 a.m., the  Seal Beach Police Department received a call  of a bank robbery at the  Chase Bank located at 801 Pacific Coast Highway.  Bank employees told dispatchers that a male suspect allegedly entered the  bank, demanded money, and threatened harm if his  demands were not  met.

Bank employees complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect fled the area on  foot.  No  weapon was seen during the  robbery.

Officers responded and immediately began searching for  the  suspect.  After an extensive area search with the  assistance of the  Seal Beach Marine Safety Lifeguards, the  Orange County Sheriff’s Department bloodhound, the Hawthorne Police Department, and the  Torrance Police Department, the  suspect was located approximately half a mile from the  bank. 

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and witnesses positively confirmed the  suspect as  the  person who had entered the  bank and demanded money.

“The swift arrest today highlights the  effectiveness of our  officers and the  importance of regional partnerships in keeping our  community safe,” said Chief Michael Henderson.

“We’re grateful for  the  immediate response from our  law  enforcement partners and proud of the  coordinated effort that quickly resolved this  incident,” Henderson said.

There are  no  outstanding suspects, and there is no  ongoing threat to the  public. Anyone with information is encouraged to call  Detective Sgt. Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1172 or  jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.