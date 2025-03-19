Behind the finish line: the heart of RSB’s grant process

On April 5, the streets of Seal Beach will come alive with the energy of runners, walkers, and cheering spectators. But the real magic of Run Seal Beach doesn’t end at the finish line—it continues long after the race, in the classrooms, parks, and community spaces where its impact is felt the most. For more than 20 years, this event has been more than just a race; it has been a lifeline for local organizations, empowering them to grow, innovate, and create opportunities for people of all ages.

Since 2003, Run Seal Beach has proudly reinvested over $2 million into the community through its grant program. Whether you’re a lifelong resident, a visitor who fell in love with our charming beach town, or someone whose child learned a new skill thanks to one of our 118 grant recipients, this race is a celebration of giving back, and participants are part of it.

The Spirit of Community: How Run Seal Beach’s Grants Shape Lives

Behind every stride taken on race day, there’s a story of someone benefiting from the generosity of the Run Seal Beach community.

Imagine a young child with autism learning to play tennis with Autism Peer 1 on 1, building confidence with each swing. Picture a group of local Boy Scouts in Troop 642, now equipped with upgraded camping gear, gathered around a fire under the night sky, learning teamwork and resilience.

Not all grants are about sports and the outdoors—some strike a different chord, quite literally. Thanks to a grant, the Los Al Jazz Band Booster Club was able to purchase a grand piano, filling the halls of Los Alamitos High School with music and enriching the artistic talents of young musicians. Meanwhile, students in the Los Al Robotics Club are designing, building, and competing with cutting-edge technology, using grant-funded supplies that turn their ideas into reality.

These are just a few of the 59 organizations that received grants last year, each playing a unique role in shaping the future of Seal Beach. The impact is woven into the very fabric of the community—whether it’s a child discovering a passion for the arts, an athlete finding confidence on the field, or a student innovating for the future.

How You Can Be Part of the Impact

Run Seal Beach’s grant program thrives because of those who run, walk, volunteer, and sponsor this event. The race is not just a day of competition—it’s a ripple effect of generosity that reaches every corner of the community.

This year, applications are open for nonprofits looking to continue that legacy. Organizations can apply online at runsealbeach.com/grants and share how they can use funding to inspire, educate, and uplift the people of Seal Beach, Rossmoor, and Los Alamitos.

The process is thorough, ensuring that grants go to the programs with the most potential for positive change. With every successful application, another chapter is written in the story of Seal Beach—a story of neighbors supporting neighbors, of growth, and of the unbreakable spirit of community.

The Virtuous Circle: A Race That Gives Back

The impact of Run Seal Beach is a beautiful cycle—sponsors contribute to the race, participants come together to run, volunteers make it all possible, and the grant program gives back to the community. Year after year, this tradition has made an even greater impact, touching the lives of thousands.

For 51 years, Run Seal Beach has been more than just a race—it has been a force for good, a way for the people of Seal Beach to take action, make a difference, and leave a lasting mark. And this year, you have a chance to be part of it.

Register today at runsealbeach.com.