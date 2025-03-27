Seal Beach: “Mayberry by the Sea” – A Community Concern

Recently, many residents of The Coves and The Hill have become aware that Seal Beach has extended permitting approvals for Short-Term Rentals (STRs) such as Airbnb and VRBO. While these rental options offer convenience for travelers, they are typically located in areas zoned for multi-family housing, near attractions, restaurants, shops, and bars—not within residential neighborhoods.

This issue becomes particularly concerning when STR permits are granted in close proximity to an elementary school. Currently, there are no restrictions on who can rent these properties, which poses a potential safety risk to children. Unlike Megan’s Law, which provides a national safeguard by requiring individuals convicted of sexual offenses against children to register and maintain a distance of 2,000–2,460 feet from elementary schools, there are no equivalent safeguards in Seal Beach preventing short-term renters from staying near schools.

This situation is unfolding on Riviera Drive, where an STR license has been approved for a residence directly across the street from McGaugh Elementary School. This property is approximately 55 feet from the school entrance—far below the distance threshold established by Megan’s Law.

Ensuring the safety of our children should be a top priority. We urge community members to voice their concerns to the school district, city council, and local law enforcement. It is imperative that regulatory measures be updated to address this critical issue and protect our neighborhoods as soon as possible.

Thank you for your prompt attention!

Authors’ Note: Please be advised that this request for restrictions does not apply to all Short-Term Rentals (STRs) currently permitted in Seal Beach. It is specifically applicable to residential applicants residing within close proximity to a school, as defined under Megan’s Law.

Cher Engelstad, Concerned citizen and Seal Beach resident for 30 years.

Tim Rathmann, Concerned parent and Seal Beach resident beginning in 2013.

Myra Romero, Concerned citizen, parent/grandparent and Seal Beach resident for 48 years.

Crystal Menser, Concerned parent/teacher and Seal Beach resident for 6 years.

Kiersten Snavely, Concerned parent/teacher and school librarian.