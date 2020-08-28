Seal Beach Police arrest adult and a minor in PCH 7-Eleven robbery

On Saturday, Aug. 22, at about 9:36 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a robbery in progress at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 1200 Pacific Coast Highway. The preliminary investigation revealed that as the robbery was occurring, two customers walking toward the store saw one of the suspects pointing a handgun at the clerk. The customers ran across the street and telephoned the Seal Beach Police Department. The suspects fled the store on foot after additional customers walked into the store.

Witnesses reported that the suspects were last seen running toward a residential neighborhood across the street from the 7-Eleven. Mutual aid assistance was requested and officers from the Los Alamitos Police Department as well as a police canine from the Cypress Police Department responded to assist with the search. Seal Beach police officers ultimately located the suspects hiding under bushes in front of a residence in the 400 block of Marble Cove Way. The suspects were positively identified and taken into custody without incident. A loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun was found near the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Elijah Jimenez, 19, of Los Alamitos, and a 15-year-old juvenile. Jimenez was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and felony weapons related charges and booked into Orange County Jail. The juvenile male was booked at the Orange County Juvenile Hall for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 ext. 1109 or jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.