Seal Beach expects Saturday protest

Multiple groups have planned a demonstration for Saturday afternoon, Aug. 29, in Seal Beach to protest what an the organizers see as police burtality, injstice, and inequality and gentrification, according to online posts.

Participants are apparently expected to gather around 2 p.m. at or near 801 Pacific Coast Highway, which is the Chase bank on the corner of PCH and Main Street, and begin a march at 3 p.m. Organizers are asking people to come by car, bicycle, annd rollerblade.

In related news, the “Possible protest activity in Seal Beach” was on the agenda for the closed session of the Seal Beach City Council set for 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26. The meeting was held after the Sun’s editorial deadline.

Peaceful protest planned for Aug. 29, 2020

By SBPD Sgt. Nick Nicholas

For the Sun

The City of Seal Beach and the Seal Beach Police Department are aware of a peaceful protest that is planned for this Saturday, August 29, 2020. The Seal Beach Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents, visitors and business owners, as well as the safety and security of protestors who are engaging in their lawful exercise of First Amendment rights.

The Seal Beach Police Department has no information that this protest will be anything other than a peaceful exercise of the demonstrators’ right to assemble. However, as seen on a national level, planned peaceful protests have at times evolved into situations of civil unrest. The Seal Beach Police Department is prepared to keep the peace, protect the Constitutional rights of all persons, protect property, and enforce the law fairly and impartially.

“It is the right of every citizen to protest and peacefully assemble,” said Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak. “It is a critical component of our democracy and is at the very heart of the First Amendment.”

For updated information, follow the Seal Beach Police Department on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @sealbeachpolice. Sign up for Nixle alerts by texting your zip code to 888777.