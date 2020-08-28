Justin D. Bartlow proudly served in the Marine Corps from June 1948 to June 1952. He worked as a Long Beach Fire Fighter for 49 years, retiring as a Battalion Chief in December 1999. He will be 91 years young this December and a lifelong Long Beach resident. He is pictured above with a star taken from the U.S. Flag.

The picture, below, shows Justin D. Bartlow as part of an Honor Flight he was privileged to attend in October 2019.

To be featured in Veteran of the Week, veterans should call the Sun office at 562-430-7555, and arrange to pick up a star taken from a retired U.S. Flag. Then take a picture of yourself with the star and send it to us, preferably with a picture from your service days.