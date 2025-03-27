April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

SBPD encourages drivers to stay focused 

The  Seal Beach Police Department is reminding all drivers to stay focused, keep their eyes forward and keep their hands on  the  wheel. Whether checking a phone, eating or adjusting the  radio, distractions can have devastating consequences.

“Staying focused behind the wheel is something we can all do,” Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson said. “Distracted Driving Awareness Month is an important reminder that even a moment of inattention or a quick glance at the  phone can lead to serious consequences.”

According to the  2024 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, nearly 74% of drivers surveyed said that distracted driving, because of texting, was their biggest safety concern. In 2022, there were  148 people killed in distracted driving traffic crashes in California. The numbers are  likely underreported because law  enforcement officers may not  always be  able to tell  that distraction was a factor in a crash.

The Seal Beach Police Department will  be  actively looking for  drivers throughout the

month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell  phone law.

Under current law, drivers are  not  allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle, even when stopped at a red  light. This includes talking, texting or using an  app. Using a handheld cell  phone while driving is punishable by  a  fine, and violating the  hands-free law  for  a second time within 36  months of a prior  conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

Follow these simple steps to stay focused and protect everyone on  the  road:

• Put your phone away: Silence notifications and store your phone where you can’t reach it while driving.

• Plan ahead: Set  your GPS, adjust mirrors and finish any tasks before you start driving.

• Keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road: Avoid eating, grooming or adjusting controls while driving.

• Be a role model: Show your passengers, especially young drivers, that focused driving is the  norm.

• Speak up: If you’re a passenger and see the driver distracted, kindly remind them to stay focused.

• Pull over if necessary: If something urgent comes up,  stop in a safe place before responding.

Funding for  distracted driving enforcement is provided by a grant from the  California Office of Traffic Safety, through the  National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.