IN SEAL BEACH

Friday, April 8

Welfare Check (Priority 2)—11:28 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Lampson Avenue—The reporting person told police that an elderly man appeared to be having problems with the heat. As of 11:29 a.m., the elderly man was sitting on the corner. As of 11:46 a.m., police found the man in question. He was drinking water, which had been provided by a good Samaritan. Police learned that the senior had been walking from College Park East to Main Street when he felt the effect of the heat. He needed to take a break in the shade. Police escorted him to a nearby bus bench so he could take a bus to Main Street.

DUI Arrest (Priority 2)—8:58 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person reported a car swerving and cutting off other vehicles as it traveled northbound. As of 9: p.m., the car in question was reported going northbound on Pacific Coast Highway from 12th Street. As of 9:25 p.m., police had an individual in custody. Police arrested Casey Clark on suspicion of DUI.

Saturday, April 9

Suspicious Circumstances (Priority 2)—12:19 a.m.—Bolsa Avenue—The reporting person advised police that two individuals were pulling things out of a trailer. The reporting person’s wife didn’t think the trailer should be there. As of 12:22 a.m., police determined that the individuals were there to unload things for a fundraiser that was set to take place that night. Field interview.

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—2:15 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Someone broke into the reporting person’s car within the 10 minutes prior to the call. Point of entry: passenger window. Loss: backpack. The value of the backpack was redacted in the log.

Disturbing Juveniles (Priority 3)—11:21 p.m.—Central Avenue and Fourth Street (Old Town)—The reporting person reported a large group of kids in cars shooting air soft guns and doing burnouts in the roundabout on Central. As of 12:05 a.m., Sunday, April 10, police had interviewed the juveniles in the field, cited them, and released them to their parents.

Sunday, April 10

Family Disturbance (Priority 2)—12:06 a.m.—13th Street (Old Town)—The reporting person advised there had been a party earlier. Then, 10 minutes prior to the phone call, the reporting person heard a woman screaming. About two minutes prior to the call, the reporting person heard what might have been a door slamming. As of 12:15 a.m., police had solved the mystery. Two women were trying to kill a moth. Their efforts caused the noise.

Alleged Transient (Priority 3)—5:32 p.m.—17th Street (Old Town)—Police received a report of an individual living out of a car. Police found an individual who had a car with a dead battery. As of 6:50 p.m., the car was getting started.

Patrol Check (Priority 3)—7:25 p.m.—Corsair Way (Bridgeport)—The reporting person saw a drone flying low enough over her residence to see inside. The reporting person was concerned that the drone operator was taking pictures. Police were unable to locate the drone.

Monday, April 11

Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—12:32 p.m.—Fir Avenue—The crime apparently occurred earlier that day. Point of entry: an unlocked door. The car was ransacked. Loss: unknown. Report taken.

Tuesday, April 12

Patrol Check (Priority 3)—6:38 p.m.—College Park Drive (College Park West)—The reporting person observed eight trucks pull in. The reporting person told police that the trucks were occupied by juveniles who were possibly drinking. The reporting person was concerned they would do donuts on the lawn. As of 7:17 p.m., police contacted six cars occupied by 10 individuals. They turned out to be fire academy recruits who were hanging out. No alcohol was being consumed and they had no plans to do donuts in the dirt area.

Burglary Report (Priority 3)—8:21 p.m.—An individual entered the business, possibly by way of an unlocked door, at 7:05 p.m. As of 8:23 p.m., the reporting person advised money was gone from the register. Report taken. (Page 16 of log for 4/12.)

Wednesday, April 13

Identity Theft (Priority 3)—Del Monte Drive—Someone used the reporting person’s information to rent an apartment. Report taken.

Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—14th Street (Old Town)—Sometime during the night, someone took a laptop from the reporting person’s car. Point of entry: unknown. The car may have been unlocked. No suspect information. Report taken.

Thursday, April 14

Pedestrian Check (Priority 3)—9:43 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—A police unit observed an individual in Eisenhower Park. The individual was apparently a transient. The individual was provided with resources.

Citizen Assist (Priority 3)—11:40 a.m.—211 Eighth Street (Old Town), City Hall—A man came to the City Clerk’s desk, asking for resources. As of 11:42 a.m., police transported him to the pier where he would wait for a family member to pick him up.

Patrol Check (Priority 3)—3:26 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—An anonymous reporting person told police that a father and son were panhandling. The reporting person was concerned for the child. As of 3:44 p.m., police determined that the child was OK. Father and sons were advise/warned/counseled about their actions.

Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—8:36 p.m.—Seal Way (Old Town)—Between 7:50 and 8:20 p.m., someone stole delivered groceries from outside the reporting person’s front gate. The delivery included produce and frozen goods. No suspects were seen or heard. The reporting person did not desire to prosecute. The victim requested extra patrol checks.

Friday, April 15

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—11:35 p.m.—Annandale Drive (Leisure World)—Someone broke into a Leisure World resident’s car during the night. Report taken.

Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—12:43 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A man was screaming as he walked around the parking lot. As of 12:44 p.m., he was walking toward PCH. As of 12:45 p.m., he reportedly kicked over a caution sign. As of 12:52 p.m., he had been advised/warned/cautioned about his behavior and was leaving the area.

Hit-and-Run on Parked Car (Priority 3)—5:37 p.m.—St. John Road (Leisure World)—The reporting person told police the crime occurred the previous day.

Minor driver’s side damage. No paint transfer.

No suspect information. No report desired.

Vandalism Report (Priority 3)—11:59 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The ex-boyfriend of the reporting person’s girlfriend used a trash can lid to damage the reporting person’s car. Security witnessed the incident. The suspect was gone. Report taken.

