Seal Beach Lions Club names new leadership for 2026–2027

The Seal Beach Lions Club recently installed its 2026–2027 Board of Directors during its annual Installation of Officers ceremony, marking the beginning of another year of service to the Seal Beach community.

Seal Beach local Nichole “Nikki” Muller was officially installed as president of the Seal Beach Lions Club. The installation ceremony was conducted by Seal Beach District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau and attended by Lions members, family, friends, and community leaders in celebration of the club’s incoming leadership.

The 2026–2027 executive officers are:

• President: Nikki Muller

• First Vice President: Scott Newton

• Second Vice President: Stan Sarkauskas

• Third Vice President: Cathy Newton

• Secretary: Ramona Kies

• Treasurer: Kori DeLeon

• Membership Chair: Teri Young

• Tail Twister: Bill Howes

• Lion Tamer: Ted Hebert

• Immediate Past President: Kevin Young

Also installed were the club’s directors:

• First-Year Directors

• PDG John Schroeder

• Peggy Whiteaker

• Adam Larson

• Rian DuRose

• Kellie DuRose

Second-year directors

• Ray Longoria

• John Osborn

• Lynette Van Voris

• Al Basler

• Linda King

“I am deeply honored to serve as President of the Seal Beach Lions Club,” said Muller. “This organization has an incredible legacy of serving others, and I look forward to working alongside our outstanding Board of Directors and dedicated members as we continue making a positive impact throughout our community.