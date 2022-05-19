Seal Beach Lions Club honored at District Convention

The Seal Beach Lions Club was honored at the Lions District 4-L4 Annual Convention over the past weekend. Out of the 32 clubs in the Lions District, the Seal Beach Club received the following awards: District Club of the Year, Project of the Year (World War II Submarine Memorial Restoration), Joining Hands in Service Award (Helping other Lions Clubs with their projects) and the Lions International President’s Certificate of Appreciation. In addition, Seal Beach Lion Derek Moore was named Lion of the Year and Seal Beach Lion Cathy Newton received the Lions International President’s Presidential Award for her outstanding service in the community.

Download QR