Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach awards $20,000 to local scholars

The Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach recently awarded four graduating high school seniors $20,000 in scholarships. Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Mike Posey helped present each student with $5,000 to offset college book, tuition and housing costs. Receiving the awards were Mel Gonzalez and Giselle Montez from Ocean View High School and Elizabeth Hao and Brianna Cendejas from Huntington Beach High School.

“Each scholarship is $5000, paid over four semesters,” said Kiwanis Committee Chair Dick Green. “Students apply by submitting an application, including high school transcript, recommendations from teachers and an essay on their need. We have awarded $70,000 in scholarships over the last 5 years.”

“The students are amazing and have overcome many obstacles that most of us have never experienced. Their dedication, positive attitude, and hard work are exemplary. This year, one of our students will graduate from Long Beach State and has an internship coding software for a physician’s group.”

Attending the event was former scholarship recipient, Mark Garpar, a recent graduate of Long Beach State.

Funding for the scholarships comes from the generosity and hard work of each member of the Kiwanis Club and the caring people who support their fundraising events, such as Family Fun Day at Easter, the 4th of July Pancake Breakfast and our annual golf tournament, among many other activities.

Dr. Van Vu, Kiwanis of HB President said: “Both of my parents worked and could not afford college. Awarding these scholarships means so much to me that deserving students can now go to college and get an education and improve themselves for the future.”

Bolsa Chica Conservancy CEO Patrick Brenden, a Kiwanis Club member, said the ceremony “was truly inspiring. Each of these students shared the challenges they faced in their young lives and, in each case, their fortitude and selflessness was clear. The Kiwanis Scholarship Program helps these young people find their paths to a lifetime of success.” You can learn more about Kiwanis at http://www.hbkiwanis.org.

Download QR