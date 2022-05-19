Briefing Room: have a plan before you are in an active shooter situation

Hi Seal Beach,

It is with a heavy heart that I write about this week’s topic. Twice in the last week we’ve seen tragic active shooter incidents in which multiple people have needlessly been injured and killed, one INCIDENT in New York, and one INCIDENT more locally in Laguna Woods. I hate to sensationalize these acts of violence, and fear directing any more attention to the perpetrators, but these two incidents should serve as an uncomfortable reminder of how we can take steps to minimize the loss of life.

Our friends at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have put together a very good training video about surviving an active shooter situation. I feel so strongly about this message that I sent it to my friends and family so that they can review it and have a plan if the unthinkable occurs.

The video and other information can be located here: https://lasd.org/active-shooting.html

So, what should you do during an active shooter situation? Just remember these three words. RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.

When the shooting starts,

• RUN

Have an escape route and an action plan in mind

Leave your belongings behind

Evacuate, regardless of whether others agree to follow

Help others escape, if possible

Do not attempt to move the wounded

Prevent others from entering an area where the active shooter may be located

Keep your hands visible

Call 911 when you are safe

• HIDE

Hide in an area out of the shooter’s view

Silence your cell phone (including vibrate mode) and remain quiet and still

Lock doors and block entry to your hiding place (use chairs, tables, bookcases, file cabinets, etc.)

Shut off lights, stay out of sight and remain calm

• FIGHT

If your life is in imminent danger, you may have to fight the attacker

Attempt to incapacitate the shooter

Act with as much physical aggression as possible. Meet violence with violence.

Improvise weapons such as chairs, fire extinguishers, books, and anything else you can use as an impact weapon. Do not back down!

Commit to your actions. Stand united with others. Your life depends on it!

When the shooting stops,

• Remain calm and reassure others that help is on the way.

• Render first aid if necessary, utilizing what you have available.

• For bleeding control, use first aid kits, towels, shirts, bed sheets, etc. For tourniquets, use power cords, phones cords, ropes, etc.

• STAY INSIDE YOUR SECURED LOCATION UNTIL LAW ENFORCEMENT COMES TO YOU!

• When law enforcement arrives, keep hands visible, spread fingers, leave all personal items behind, and calmly follow their directions.

• Understand that help may take an extended period of time due to clearing the entire location, but law enforcement WILL come to you.

Here is some helpful information:

• DON’T WAIT UNTIL IT HAPPENS. HAVE A PLAN NOW!

• Familiarize yourself with your environment

• Know your escape routes

• Designate safe rooms

• Talk to your co-workers about a preplanned response

• Keep emergency supplies (first aid kit, food, water, etc.) in every room

• Identify ways to lock or barricade your area

• Practice! Practice! Practice!.

INFORMATION TO PROVIDE TO 911 OPERATORS:

• Location of the shooter

• Number of shooters

• Physical description of shooters

• Number and type of weapons shooter has

• Number of potential victims at location

We sincerely hope that you will never have to put these into practice in real life, but if it does, just remember: RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.

Our thoughts are with the victims and communities impacted by these tragedies.

