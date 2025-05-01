Seal Beach interim city manager releases quarterly contract report

The City Council received and filed the quarterly report on the contracts approved by the city manager or department heads. The vote was unanimous. This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. Nothing was pulled from the April 28 Consent Calendar.

Background

“In an effort to further increase transparency, the Interim City Manager provides a quarterly report to the City Council that identifies all contracts executed by the Interim City Manager,” according to the staff report by City Clerk Gloria Harper.

Previous City Manager Jill Ingram also issued a quarterly report on contracts approved by the city manager’s office or city department heads.

“The Interim City Manager has the authority to approve and execute contracts up to the amount of $40,840,” Harper wrote.

“Seal Beach Municipal Code Section 3.20.005 authorizes the Interim City Manager to delegate spending authority to Department Heads. For departments other than the Director of Public Works and the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, this authority shall not exceed $15,000 per purchase or contract. For the Director of Public Works, the limit is established per the City’s Charter Section 1010. For the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, other than for Finance Department expenditures which are set at $15,000, there is additional authority to authorize purchases for City Departments up to the Interim City Manager’s established contract signing authority,” Harper.

Contracts

The following is a list of contracts approved this quarter.

Agreement date: March 19. Approved by the Community Development Department with the vendor Economic & Planning Services. The amount: $35,250 for a study to support a new development impact fee. The contract expires: Nov. 1, 2025.

Agreement date: March 26. Approved by the Community Development Department with vendor

Civic Solutions in the amount of $15,000 for planning services to support Housing Element implementation.

The contract expires: June 30, 2025.