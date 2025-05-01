Orange County Pet Fair draws crowd

As Los Angeles County Fair prepares its launch May and OC Fair opens in July, a special fair for furries had its day at 5 Points Plaza in Huntington Beach recently with 500 people and countless dogs enjoying the free festivities.

Like the local county fairs with rules of behavior for attending, the 5th annual Pet Fair also invited the public and their well-behaved, leashed pets to come and participate in fun attractions and food. Guests could spin the wheel for prizes, get vanity pictures at the photo booth, eat free hot dogs that some shared with their canine companions, enjoy free pet treats, bowls of water (and bottles of water for humans,) and learn about local pet rescues, products and adoptions.

Sponsored by Kahoots and 5 Points Plaza, the event was as much fun as a county fair with dogs licking and sniffing each other, playfully jumping and have a great time.

Huntington Beach City Historian Jerry Person came to the fair to see what it was all about.

“People go to fairs, so why shouldn’t pets?” said Person, who enjoyed the merriment on his weekend off from giving tours at the Newland House Museum at Beach and Adams.

Robert Gregger, store manager of Kahoots said “I’m pleased with the crowd and look forward to people coming back for another Pet Fair later this year.”

Like other fairs, the aroma of food was in the air as Randy Christensen, site manager for the mall said “It was great seeing the smiles on dogs’ and people’s faces as I cooked 500 hot dogs. I told people to open a bun and I’ll put a dog on it. It was fun!”

The next event planned at 5 Points Plaza later this year is a skate day where local skaters come together to teach free lessons on ramps and a make-shift course in the parking lot of the mall. 5 Points Plaza is located on Main Street off Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach. You can learn more at: 5pointsplaza.com . To learn more on Kahoots look at: kahootsfeedandpet.com.