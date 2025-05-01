Pocket Burger wins HB Foodie Award

The Pocket Burger Shack in Sunset Beach recently received two awards from Visit Huntington Beach’s first annual Foodie Awards, voted “Best Family Friendly Restaurant” and “The Best Burger in Huntington Beach” (Sunset Beach is an incorporated part of Huntington Beach).

Pocket owners Lori and Daniel Preszler said part of their success comes from the quality ingredients they use to make their hamburgers.Sunset Beach Las Damas President Carol Webster said: “We in Las Damas are so proud of Lori and her husband Daniel for their incredible success! Lori is a highly valued member of Las Damas.”

“Everyone is treated as a longtime friend at the restaurant,” said Sunset Beach Las Damas member Holly Schlange. “But the main reason to eat there is the food is simply the best. My personal favorite is the cheeseburger.” Schlange also encouraged first-timers to order onion rings that are “hands-down, simply the best we’ve ever had!”

Sunset Beach Resident Frances Small said: she got to know the “super nice couple” when they bought the Shack in 2021. Her favorite is the tri tip sandwich. “Maybe I am a little biased because I want my fellow Las Damas club member to succeed, but honestly, the food can’t be beat,” she said.

Kevin Paulson, Sunset Beach Community Association President, said: “The breakfast burritos are the best. I love Pocket burger, I go there regularly,” he said.

The Pocket Burger Shack is located at 16873 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Sunset Beach. It is open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 562-592-7771.