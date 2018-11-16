Seal Beach Community Thanksgiving Dinner tradition continues

The free Seal Beach community Thanksgiving dinner will be at St. Anne’s church on 10th Street, as it has for the last 38 years, with seating beginning at 11 a.m. and will feature festive music, BINGO and a traditional dinner served at noon. There is only one seating, so be sure to make your reservations early.

The Seal Beach community has a long history of providing a special Thanksgiving dinner and companionship for those in town who would otherwise spend the day alone. Since 1979, various businesses, donors, volunteers and the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce have come together to produce the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. This time-honored tradition began as a way for businesses and the Chamber to thank residents and shoppers for their patronage and support.

Frank Bursinger will return as the lead chef and Tim Way, president of Way Company is chairing the event for the second year. “I am deeply moved by the generosity of our local businesses, organizations and individuals who donate food, gifts, money and time for this worthy event,” stated Way.

All guests are welcome, but please make reservations because seating is limited. If you would like to attend, but do not have transportation, it will be provided at no cost. Be sure to let the Chamber know if you need to be picked up and dropped off, as there will be volunteers from the Seal Beach Lion’s Club prepared to do so.

The Seal Beach Chamber will once again coordinate all donations and volunteers needed to produce the event. There are plenty of jobs, both the day of and prior to it, so if you are interested in volunteering, donating or for more information, contact the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Event organizers said we all have plenty to be thankful for in Seal Beach and one of those things is this heartwarming community event. Diner organizers thanked all of the new and historic volunteers and donors. Organizers look forward to working with all the volunteers.

For more information and to make reservations, call the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce at 562-799-0179 or email admin@sealbeachchamber.org.