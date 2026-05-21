Seal Beach City Council OKs water related plans

After a public hearing, the City Council on May 11 unanimously approved the Seal Beach 2025 Urban Water Management Plan and the 2025 Water Shortage Contingency Plan. The plans were state-mandated.

Background

According to the staff report by Public Works Director Iris Lee, California law requires urban water suppliers that serve more than 3,000 customers—or supply more than 3,000 acre-feet of water a year—has to submit an Urban Water Management Plan to the California Department of Water Resources every five years. (An acre foot of water is enough water to submerge 1 acre of land under 1 foot of water.)

The water plan is intended to make sure there is enough water to meet existing and anticipated demands, according to Lee’s report.

“The 2025 UWMP was developed through a shared-services agreement with the Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC), in coordination with 22 other retail water agencies,” Lee wrote.

“Imported supplies are obtained through MWDOC, a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (Metropolitan), while local groundwater is extracted from the Orange County Groundwater Basin, which is managed and replenished by the Orange County Water District (OCWD),” Lee wrote.

“The 2025 UWMP includes an updated characterization of water use within the City’s service area and provides revised water demand projections through Year 2050. These projections account for anticipated population growth, land use patterns, and implementation of state-mandated water use efficiency standards,” Lee wrote.

State law requires the 2025 UWMP to incorporate the 2025 Water Shortage Contingency Plan, according to the report.

Copies of both documents are available at the City Clerk’s Office, the Public Works Department’s counter, and the city website, according to the report.