Resident and SBPD exchange thoughts about e-bikes

Editor’s note: The following letters were CC’d to the Sun (and to Ask-A-Cop) by both authors and are presented as a pair.

To the Editor and Ask-a-Cop at SUN News:

In today’s SUN (Thursday, May 7), I read yet another disappointing reply to a resident’s complaint about e-bikes that really applies to any local bike rider. I have written letters several times in the past few years addressing the same issues, and received a lengthy reply once from SBPD’s Captain Nicholas. I appreciated his time and effort, but the essential resolution I had hoped for was not forthcoming.

His letter focused on definitions and regulations for e-bikes, but said nothing helpful about accountability, citing “privacy issues” protecting the bike riders who flout the rules. “Flout” means to defy, disregard, mock, and scoff, which those (usually young) riders do in Seal Beach, often on a daily basis. They must feel entitled, powerful, and clever, but remember these same kids will be driving in a few years (or less)—Heaven help us if they feel similarly entitled with four wheels instead of two!

My suggestion was to register ALL bikes and require helmets to have a short number painted on, in very large digits. Since cars are required to have easily visible license numbers for identification, so too should bikes – after all, they’re considered “vehicles” and subject to our traffic laws. The Police Department cannot hope to witness all infractions, but if the public can at least identify the guilty parties, there may be some recourse. “Privacy” is a spurious issue when applied to bikers who may be a danger to themselves and others. We don’t tolerate drivers who break the rules, and can report them—it’s only reasonable to hold bike riders accountable in the same way.

Capt. Nicholas stresses “education” for all cyclists, which is critical, but I would add “accountability” to the first directive along with essential knowledge.

Let’s make Seal Beach Summertime safer with responsible bike riders.

Sincerely, Lois Sheppard (longtime resident, bike rider, dog-walker)

Dear Ms. Sheppard,

Thank you for taking the time to write and share your concerns regarding bicycle and e-bike safety in Seal Beach. While I certainly respect your passion for the issue and appreciate your continued engagement on matters impacting our community, I believe it is important to provide additional context and clarification regarding both the realities of traffic enforcement and the legal limitations under which all police agencies in California operate.

First, I would respectfully disagree with the suggestion that the Seal Beach Police Department has somehow ignored “accountability” in favor of “definitions and regulations.” Definitions and regulations matter because policing in California is governed by law, not by frustration, assumptions, or public pressure. The distinction between bicycles, e-bikes, electric motorcycles, mopeds, and motor vehicles is not arbitrary. These classifications determine what laws apply, what enforcement authority exists, what equipment is required, and what penalties may legally be imposed. If the public expects fair and lawful enforcement, then officers must operate within those statutory frameworks, even when doing so is unpopular.

You suggest that all bicycles should be registered and that riders should be required to display large identifying numbers on their helmets. While I understand the sentiment behind the proposal, it is important to recognize that this concept would require sweeping changes to state law, enormous administrative infrastructure, ongoing compliance enforcement, and likely substantial costs to taxpayers. California does not currently require universal bicycle registration programs, and local jurisdictions cannot simply invent independent identification systems that conflict with state law or create impractical enforcement burdens. In fact, many cities across the country that experimented with bicycle registration programs abandoned them because they were costly, difficult to administer, generated little compliance, and produced minimal measurable public safety benefit.

Additionally, comparing bicycles to automobiles oversimplifies the issue considerably. Motor vehicles are subject to statewide registration systems tied to insurance requirements, ownership records, DMV databases, mandatory licensing, and extensive regulatory oversight. Bicycles, including many e-bikes, exist in an entirely different legal and regulatory category. While bicyclists are absolutely subject to traffic laws, the enforcement mechanisms available are not identical to those involving automobiles. That is not a failure of accountability by local police departments; it is the legal structure established by the State of California.

Privacy concerns are not “spurious.” Privacy protections are not excuses created by police departments to shield violators from consequences. They are constitutional and statutory principles that apply broadly across society, including juveniles. California has extensive protections regarding juvenile records, identification, and the release of personal information. Those protections exist regardless of whether someone finds them inconvenient. The Seal Beach Police Department does not selectively decide when constitutional protections should or should not apply based on public frustration with a particular issue.

It is also important to acknowledge that much of this discussion centers around juveniles. As a society, we have long recognized that young people sometimes engage in immature, impulsive, or reckless behavior. That does not excuse unsafe conduct, nor does it mean officers ignore violations. However, effective policing is not solely about punishment. Long-term behavioral change often comes through a combination of education, parental involvement, visibility, targeted enforcement, and community expectations. Simply placing large identification numbers on children’s helmets would not suddenly eliminate poor decision-making, just as license plates do not eliminate reckless driving by adults.

Your letter also appears to suggest that the Police Department is somehow unwilling to take enforcement action unless officers personally witness violations. That is not accurate. Officers regularly conduct enforcement related to unsafe riding, illegal operation, equipment violations, reckless behavior, and vehicle code violations involving both bicycles and e-bikes. We have issued warnings, citations, conducted education campaigns, partnered with schools, increased patrol visibility, and responded to countless resident complaints. The challenge is not a lack of concern. The challenge is that enforcement resources are finite, laws are specific, evidentiary standards exist, and behavior enforcement in a beach community with thousands of seasonal visitors is inherently difficult.

I would also respectfully caution against characterizing young riders collectively as entitled, mocking, or dismissive of society. While there are certainly riders who behave irresponsibly, many young people in Seal Beach are respectful, safety-conscious, and responsive to education and enforcement efforts. Broad generalizations rarely help move conversations toward productive solutions. The overwhelming majority of our residents, including our youth, care deeply about this community.

Lastly, I find it somewhat ironic that my prior response was criticized for focusing too heavily on regulations, while your proposal itself relies entirely upon the creation of additional regulations, mandates, identifiers, and enforcement systems. The reality is that there is no simple solution to this issue. If there were, every coastal community in California would have already implemented it. Communities across the state are grappling with rapidly evolving e-bike technology, changing state laws, juvenile behavior issues, parental responsibility concerns, and limited enforcement resources. Seal Beach is not unique in facing these challenges.

The Seal Beach Police Department will continue focusing on balanced, lawful, and realistic approaches that combine education, targeted enforcement, community outreach, school partnerships, and voluntary compliance. That may not satisfy those seeking immediate or sweeping punitive measures, but it reflects the practical realities of modern policing and the legal obligations placed upon us as public servants.

We all share the same ultimate goal: keeping Seal Beach safe while preserving the welcoming and community-oriented character that makes this city special.

Respectfully,

Nick Nicholas, Police Captain